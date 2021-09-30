Local schools struggle with food shortages, delivery issues

“The government said the bottled water needs to go to the retail stores because they’re higher priorities than schools,” said Thurman.

She said the issues are stemming mostly from their main supplier for food who is having difficulty getting their warehouse stocked, keeping it stocked and then getting enough drivers to deliver the items.

Thurman said Kohl Warehouse, the main supplier of food for West County schools, actually had to drop service to 300 schools in southern Missouri and nearby states in order to serve their current clients.

“Most of the area schools use the same supplier,” she said. “The company’s hub is in Quincy, Illinois, and they are trying to focus on the districts nearest to them.”

Jackson and Cape Girardeau schools are two districts that were recently dropped from Kohl’s routes.

Thurman said she’s not sure what the districts who have been dropped will do for food service. She has talked to other wholesalers who say they are not accepting any new clients or new bids for groceries.

One of the students’ favorite is Crispitos. These have been discontinued for now because the items are too labor-intensive for the manufacturer to make due to their short staffs.