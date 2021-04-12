Local student wins spelling bee

Pooja Dayaratna, a seventh grader from Farmington Middle School, is the champion of the Southeast Missouri Regional Spelling Bee held March 27 at Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff.

The championship word was “thrall.” Dayaratna will advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which this year will be primarily a virtual event because of COVID restrictions.

A total of 29 students from 17 southeast Missouri counties competed at the regional spelling bee. The Southeast Missouri Regional Spelling Bee is held annually at Three Rivers College.

Due to COVID, the national spelling bee’s preliminary and semifinal rounds will be virtual. Ten to 12 finalists will meet July 8 at Walt Disney World in Florida for the final event which will be televised on ESPN.

“We all think Pooja has an excellent chance of doing well in the national competition,” said Associate Professor of English Mark Sanders, coordinator of the Southeast Missouri Regional Spelling Bee. “We hope to see her in the finals on ESPN.”