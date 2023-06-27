Central Methodist University celebrated its Spring 2023 commencement on May 13 in Puckett Fieldhouse on the Fayette campus. Former board of trustees chairman Robert Courtney gave the commencement address as a packed house of family, friends, faculty, staff, and other guests celebrated the graduates.

Students were recognized for earning degrees at the master's, bachelor's, and associate levels.

The following local students were among those on the program for the event:

Aaron Mathew Gamble of Potosi, Bachelor of Arts, interdisciplinary studies; Joseph Randall Heffron, honors in the major, summa cum laude, of Blackwell, Bachelor of Science, computer science; Melissa Elaine Hume of Ste. Genevieve, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Mikayla Lynn Marie Kinkead, summa cum laude, of Fredericktown, Bachelor of Music, music ministry; Teri Lynn Moorman, cum laude, of Potosi, Bachelor of Science in Education, special education; Nathan Ray O'Neal, magna cum laude, of Farmington, Bachelor of Science, interdisciplinary studies; Christel Danielle Schrum of Farmington, Bachelor of Science in Education, middle school education; Emily Taylor Straughan of Farmington, Bachelor of Science, psychology; Ryan Thompson of Fredericktown, Bachelor of Science, computer science; Amanda Kay Trokey, magna cum laude, of Farmington, Bachelor of Science, psychology and sociology.

Since its founding in 1854, CMU has evolved into a university that confers master's, bachelor's and associate degrees through programming on its main campus in Fayette, through extension sites and online.