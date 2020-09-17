Local students earn honors in international competition

Class of 2020 seniors Corinne Myers, Kassandra Ramos, Aleasia Ryan and Brianna Speakar took first place at Missouri HOSA and eighth place international at HOSA ILC.

Myers said competing at HOSA virtually taught her multiple things but one of the biggest lessons was good communication skills.

“The group wasn’t able to follow each other around and discuss on the spot what each of our responsibilities were,” she said. “We had to talk to each other in advance on where each of us were as far as studying and what role we wanted to play in the presentation of the competition.”

Ramos said being part of HOSA was one of her favorite parts of high school. She served as chapter vice president from 2019 to 2020 and competed at the state and international leadership conferences from 2017 to 2020.

“HOSA is great because it provides a platform to interact with other students who share a passion for science and healthcare,” she said.

Ryan said the HOSA competition was “truly an enlightening experience.”

She was able to meet other individuals from around the world who shared the same ideas and values as her while also strengthening her biomedical background.