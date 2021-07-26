Local students graduate from Missouri State University

Missouri State University awarded 2,954 degrees to students in spring 2021.
The commencement ceremonies took place May 13-14 at JQH Arena. The following local students earned degrees:
Kennedy Bumgardaner of Fredericktown graduated with a Bachelor of Social Work.
Kayla Pinkley of Fredericktown graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Dietetics.
Dylan Gaige of Farmington graduated with a Master of Business Administration.
Carly Genenbacher of Farmington graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Exercise and Movement Science.
Marcus House of Bonne Terre graduated with a Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice.
Mary Inserra of Bonne Terre graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.
Grant Latham of Bismarck graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Construction Management.
Emily Layton of Farmington graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing , Cum Laude.
Joshua Moore of Farmington graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology, Magna Cum Laude.
Ellen Reidt of Farmington graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Exercise and Movement Science.
Miranda Scruggs of Farmington graduated with a Bachelor of Applied Science, General Agriculture.
Briley Smith of Bonne Terre graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Exercise and Movement Science.
Macie Turntine of Potosi graduated with a Master of Science in Communication Sciences and Disorders.
Students who graduated with honors completed at least 30 undergraduate credit hours with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5.