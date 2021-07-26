 Skip to main content
Local students graduate from Missouri State University
Missouri State University recently announced local graduates who participated in commencement ceremonies May 13-14. 

Missouri State University awarded 2,954 degrees to students in spring 2021.

The commencement ceremonies took place May 13-14 at JQH Arena. The following local students earned degrees:

Kennedy Bumgardaner of Fredericktown graduated with a Bachelor of Social Work.

Kayla Pinkley of Fredericktown graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Dietetics.

Dylan Gaige of Farmington graduated with a Master of Business Administration.

Carly Genenbacher of Farmington graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Exercise and Movement Science.

Marcus House of Bonne Terre graduated with a Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice.

Mary Inserra of Bonne Terre graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.

Grant Latham of Bismarck graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Construction Management.

Emily Layton of Farmington graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing , Cum Laude.

Joshua Moore of Farmington graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology, Magna Cum Laude.

Ellen Reidt of Farmington graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Exercise and Movement Science.

Miranda Scruggs of Farmington graduated with a Bachelor of Applied Science, General Agriculture.

Briley Smith of Bonne Terre graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Exercise and Movement Science.

Macie Turntine of Potosi graduated with a Master of Science in Communication Sciences and Disorders.

Students who graduated with honors completed at least 30 undergraduate credit hours with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5.

