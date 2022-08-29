 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local students graduate from Missouri State University

  • 0

Missouri State University awarded 2,878 degrees to students in spring 2022.

The commencement ceremonies took place May 20, 2022, at Great Southern Bank Arena. The following local students earned degrees:

Alexzandra Bennett of Bonne Terre graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Finance.

Megan Blair of Bonne Terre graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Health Services, Cum Laude.

Kennedy Bumgardaner of Fredericktown graduated with a Master of Social Work.

Lauren Cartee of Farmington graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Communication Sciences and Disorders, Cum Laude.

Kaydance Heil of Ste. Genevieve graduated with a Master of Business Administration.

Drue Lalumandier of Ste. Genevieve graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Magna Cum Laude.

People are also reading…

Karley Lurk of Bloomsdale graduated with a Master of Science in Education, Literacy.

Alysa Massey of Farmington graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Communication Sciences and Disorders, Summa Cum Laude.

McKenna Moore of Farmington graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Exercise and Movement Science, Magna Cum Laude.

Ann Raymer of Farmington graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Honors College.

Jordan Roney of Farmington graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts, Art.

Kyleigh Sulkowski of Ste. Genevieve graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education, Agriculture Education.

Students who graduated with honors completed at least 30 credit hours with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Students receive academic awards

Students receive academic awards

Nearly 100 Central Methodist University students were included on the program at May commencement for being honored with diplomas and academic…

Watch Now: Related Video

Massive relief effort under way in Pakistan as flood death toll mounts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News