Missouri State University recently awarded scholarships to incoming students for the 2023-24 academic year.

These students were selected from those who applied based on their ACT scores, GPA, graduating class standing, and leadership in community and school activities.

More information about the scholarships is available on the university’s financial aid website.

The list includes the names of students who were awarded and have accepted university-funded scholarships as of June 12.

Iron County

Ironton: Colin Whited, Board of Governors Scholarship

Madison County

Fredericktown: Sydney Bell, MO State Promise Scholarship; Madalyn Dowd, Academic Distinction Yr 1; Paige Hacker, MO State Promise Scholarship; Triston Lunsford, Academic Excellence Yr 1; Laura Mayhew, Academic Excellence Yr 1; Lydia Mell, Provost Scholarship; Leah Rehkop, Academic Excellence Yr 1; Rylie Rehkop, Provost Scholarship

St. Francois County

Bismarck: Janson King, Provost Scholarship

Bonne Terre: Lucas Bryan, Provost Scholarship; Lainey Calkins, Provost Scholarship; Raegan Gibson, Deans Scholarship; Olivia Gillam, Academic Distinction Yr 1; Macy McCarty, Deans Scholarship

Doe Run: Nora Berkbigler, Deans Scholarship

Farmington: Brayden Armes, Board of Governors Scholarship; Wyatt Bach, Deans Scholarship; Trevor Ballew, Board of Governors Scholarship; Carissa Cassimatis, Provost Scholarship; Regan Cline, MO State Promise Scholarship; Ashley Cohen, Deans Scholarship; Grace Cowley, MO State Promise Scholarship; Annabelle Devoto, Provost Scholarship; Paige Edwards, MO State Promise Scholarship; Trent Galczynski, Deans Scholarship; Jonah Hagerty, Provost Scholarship; Riley Johnson, Deans Scholarship; Addison Kaiser, Out-of-State Fee Waiver; Caden McNail, Deans Scholarship; Abbie Miller, MO State Promise Scholarship; Ty Northern, Board of Governors Scholarship; Reese Pinkley, Academic Distinction Yr 1; Brooklyn Schrag, Deans Scholarship; Slade Schweiss, Provost Scholarship; Chloe Scoggins, Academic Excellence Yr 1; Anna Sikes, Deans Scholarship; Abigail Thurman, Deans Scholarship; Abbie Wigger, Board of Governors Scholarship; Grace Willis, Provost Scholarship; Michaela Wood, MO State Promise Scholarship

Park Hills: Charles Bockenkamp, MO State Promise Scholarship; Amilya Frogge, Deans Scholarship; Abigale Hoefer, Academic Achievement Yr 1; Taylor Matthiesen, Deans Scholarship; Natalie Miles, Academic Distinction Yr 1

Ste. Genevieve County

Bloomsdale: Clayton Drury, Board of Governors Scholarship; Samuel Drury, Board of Governors Scholarship; Chase Fallert, Academic Excellence Yr 1 and Hutchens/SGA Centennial Ldrs

St. Mary: Miranda Ponder, Board of Governors Scholarship

Ste. Genevieve: Megan Barnes, Academic Excellence Yr 1; Owen Birkner, Board of Governors Scholarship; Alli Byington, Inclusive Excellence Schlp 1; Joseph Flieg, Board of Governors Scholarship; Jillian Gegg, Provost Scholarship; Brandon Giesler, Deans Scholarship; Dru Koetting, Academic Excellence Yr 1; Ava Meyer, MO State Promise Scholarship; Brynna Wehner, Academic Excellence Yr 1; Ella Wolk, Board of Governors Scholarship

Washington County

Belgrade: Shyane Maples, Academic Excellence Yr 1

Bonne Terre: Rylee McDonnell, Academic Achievement Yr 1

Cadet: Camryn Horton, Academic Excellence Yr 1; Ella Riddle, Academic Excellence Yr 1; Lillian Sutherland, Board of Governors Scholarship

Fletcher: Sarah Johnson, Academic Achievement Yr 1

Mineral Point: Wyatt Mercer, Deans Scholarship

Potosi: Maliyah Brown, Academic Excellence Yr 1; Gracie Schutz, Academic Excellence Yr 1; Zane West, Academic Excellence Yr 1;

Sullivan: Chloe Studdard, Academic Distinction Yr 1