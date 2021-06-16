 Skip to main content
Local students win scholarships to MSU
  • Updated
Missouri State University recently awarded scholarships to incoming students for the 2021-22 academic year. Many were from the local area. 

These students were selected from those who applied based on their ACT (American College Test) scores, GPA, standing in graduating class, and leadership shown in community and school activities.

Madison County

Fredericktown: Stella Reilly Steck, Academic Excellence Scholarship.

St. Francois County

Bonne Terre: Reese M Bentley, Academic Excellence Scholarship; Abigail Grace Calvert, Transfer Academic Scholarship. Desloge: Sawyer Ray Wampler, Board of Governors Scholarship. Farmington: Kaden L Files, Missouri State Promise Scholarship; Tayton C Hampton, Transfer Academic Scholarship; Madeline Leigh Joyce, Deans Scholarship, Hutchens/SGA Centennial Leaders Scholarship; Kaitlyn D Orr, Hutchens/SGA Centennial Leaders Scholarship, Provost Scholarship; Audrey G Roney, Deans Scholarship. Park Hills: Caleb J Williford, Board of Governors Scholarship.

Washington County

Cadet: Chloe R Perry, Missouri State Promise Scholarship. Mineral Point: K'Ra N Patterson Earnst, Deans Scholarship.

