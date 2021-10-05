MAC and UMSL update social work articulation agreement

University of Missouri-St. Louis and Mineral Area College signed an updated articulation agreement enabling MAC students to easily transfer to the UMSL School of Social Work.

On Monday, administrators from both institutions gathered for the signing in the Fine Arts Theater Foyer on the Mineral Area College campus in Park Hills.

MAC and UMSL have had a long-standing partnership that enables MAC graduates to easily transfer into the UMSL’s Bachelor of Social Work (BSW) program.

“Our relationship with UMSL provides a pathway for MAC students to continue on to get their bachelor’s degree in social work and to be able to practice in the area,” said Roger McMillian, the provost at Mineral Area College. “Social workers deal a lot with the trouble of the world that we’re living with today, and the partnership is invaluable for addressing the need to get trained professionals into the agencies and organizations where they can help.”

The agreement allows UMSL faculty to teach the upper-level courses on the MAC campus, a benefit to MAC graduates who are interested in staying close to home while pursuing a BSW.