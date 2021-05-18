MAC announces Word Fest winners

The Mineral Area College English Department recently hosted its annual Word Fest writing competition.
Students in grades 9-12 were invited to submit entries in three categories: poetry, short story, and personal essay. Seven local high schools submitted work, and all schools were represented among the winners.
Winners each received two books as a prize. Winners in 11th grade also received a $250 Mineral Area College scholarship.
9th Grade: Poetry: Aliyah Brooks, Valley R-VI; Personal Essay: Brennin Gross, Ste. Genevieve.
10th Grade: Poetry: Heith Walton, Valley R-VI; Danielle Hampton, Valley R-VI; Short Story: Collin Abt, Ste. Genevieve; and Reese Sartori, Ste. Genevieve.
11th Grade: Poetry: Kiersten Wiggs, Central; Faith Jarvis, Arcadia Valley; and Breanna Mathes, Farmington; Short Story: Kaitlyn Milleret, Arcadia Valley; and Matti Cook, Potosi; Personal Essay: Breanna Mathes, Farmington.
12th Grade: Poetry: Saydee Sidebottom, North County; and Daniel Pinkley, Ste. Genevieve; Short Story: Joseph Raymond IV, Ste Genevieve; and Madison Vaeth, Ste. Genevieve; Personal Essay: Sawyer Wampler, North County; Saydee Sidebottom, North County; Soraya Zerwig, and Ste. Genevieve.