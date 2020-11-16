MAC board approves bond sales

Chief Financial Officer Lori Crump said this will help the school save money on transportation costs, especially for athletics.

They’ve been especially concerned about the spring season with the addition of men’s and women’s soccer and all of the team’s seasons being moved to the spring due to COVID-19.

She said she reached out to get a couple of bids from companies for leasing a similar vehicle. They found out it would be $22,000 for a five-month lease with limited mileage.

“We just think it's more economically feasible and cost effective for the college to purchase an older 52-passenger vehicle for us to maintain and get the use of, not just for athletics but with any organization or club on our campus,” Crump said.

She said they’d like to stay under $40,000 for the cost of the 52-passenger vehicle.

They normally pay between $75,000 and $100,000 to an outside vendor for transportation costs, she said. That doesn’t include gas or paying the driver.

“This will help all of our athletic teams meet their athletic viability requirements that we've met and will help each of them take a little bit more out of their budget with their expenses,” President Dr. Joe Gilgour said.