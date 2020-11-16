MAC board approves bond sales

The Mineral Area College Board of Trustees met in a special meeting last month to approve the sale of $5.5 million in bonds.
“Even though the stock market was a little bit rough, we ended up still getting a good result and getting this done at attractive rates,” said Martin Ghafoori with Stifel, Nicolaus & Company. “The true interest costs, you can see on the sheet, was less than 1%. It was .88. And it's really because you're so short. You're only going out five years. It's going to 2026.”
He said it did take a little longer than he thought it would.
“I think it was really just because the stock market was kind of in so much flux,” he explained. “It kind of needed a little bit of time to get some bond investors' attention on a Monday morning as the stock market was kind of moving all over the place.”
According to Ghafoori, the district ended up saving about $330,000 on a cash flow basis.
“So that's going to just help your situation, help pay off your bonds a little bit faster, as well,” he added.
The rating was affirmed as Aa3 by Moody’s, he said.
In other business, the board gave the go-ahead for the administration to look for a 52-passenger vehicle to purchase.
Chief Financial Officer Lori Crump said this will help the school save money on transportation costs, especially for athletics.
They’ve been especially concerned about the spring season with the addition of men’s and women’s soccer and all of the team’s seasons being moved to the spring due to COVID-19.
Support Local Journalism
She said she reached out to get a couple of bids from companies for leasing a similar vehicle. They found out it would be $22,000 for a five-month lease with limited mileage.
“We just think it's more economically feasible and cost effective for the college to purchase an older 52-passenger vehicle for us to maintain and get the use of, not just for athletics but with any organization or club on our campus,” Crump said.
She said they’d like to stay under $40,000 for the cost of the 52-passenger vehicle.
They normally pay between $75,000 and $100,000 to an outside vendor for transportation costs, she said. That doesn’t include gas or paying the driver.
“This will help all of our athletic teams meet their athletic viability requirements that we've met and will help each of them take a little bit more out of their budget with their expenses,” President Dr. Joe Gilgour said.
Board member Mit Landrum said it’s important to stress that this is a cost-saving move.
“I think it's really important that we communicate this to the staff and faculty,” he said. “’You guys, you're talking about laying everybody off and yet you’re buying a bus.’”
The board also approved the purchase of a new Kubota from Davis Equipment in Perryville for $18,000 with the trade-in value for the old one of $1,500.
Rodney Resinger said the transmission in their current model, a 2007, went out and it will be $5,700 for the parts and $7,500-8,000 to fix it.
“The reason we're asking for a Kubota back is because of all of our snow plow, our salt spreader and everything like that that we have that only fit that Kubota and all the wiring harness and everything,” he said. “That way we don't have to buy extra things to utilize that side-by-side. That is what we use for all the sidewalks around campus and the smaller parking lots.”
The board also approved revisions to the school’s Title XI Board Policy that had to be made to comply Department of Education regulations.
They also approved a payment of $17,420 to Medical Shipment LLC for Allied Health purchases using CARES Act funding.
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!