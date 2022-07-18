MAC board hears goals for fiscal year

On Thursday, the Mineral Area College Board of Trustees met to discuss various topics.

Three new employees were introduced during the meeting: Simulation and Lab Coordinator Abigail Shevchuk, Clinical Instructor Amy Schwent in the Nursing department, and Jim Weber who previously worked with Homeland Security for 21 years.

Mineral Area College President Dr. Joe Gilgour updated the board on the previous year's goal, as well as the new goals for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

The goals for the previous year, 2021-2022, included enrollment, career and technical education expansion; supporting the Fine Arts Academy; updating the softball and soccer fields; and a salary equity study for employees.

Gilgour explained the college added many new programs including welding, HVAC, phlebotomy, community health worker, community paramedic and more while rebranding the dual-credit programs, leading to an increase in dual-credit enrollment.

One of the big goals from the previous year is the expansion of service region to Cape Girardeau County. Having just the county in the service region opens up a new market for recruiting and dual credit, explained Gilgour.

While the softball field was not finished last year, the soccer field was completed and now useable for more community projects, according to Gilgour. Already, the college has had soccer camps running all summer.

Some of the goals remain similar to the previous fiscal year, including the focus on servicing Cape Girardeau, a focus on enrollment, and salary equity.

Mineral Area College will have a site in Cape Girardeau next to the high school. Enrollment is set to begin in August.

The Career and Technical expansion secured $15 million for the building over the past two years, with $5 million the first year and $10 million the second. The college is one of the largest recipients of all community colleges in the state for the funding of a capital project.

The capital campaign will kick off soon, with a goal of raising additional money for the building. The next plan is to add on an automotive expansion, turning the 80,000-square-foot building to a 100,000-square-foot building. Gilgour explained that the college has received letters of support from local dealerships, as the dealerships are desperately needing mechanics and auto techs.

Another large plan for the fiscal year is Mineral Area College taking on the Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy by July 2023 to create the Mineral Area College Fine Arts Academy. This will pave the way for Mineral Area College to offer fine arts credits again, and adapt the full-time employees to Mineral Area College employees.

While the softball field is not budgeted into the plan for this year, it is possible to see some planning. As long as the college has another good financial year, updating the softball field is something the college plans to do with revenue at the end. Any dirt that comes from construction projects is currently being placed by the softball field for when it is time to level the field down in attempts to save money.

A salary equity study is being conducted by the college to see where the college is. Back in January of 2022, the college raised the minimum to $15 per hour for all full time, and now is wanting to ensure that the employees are being paid appropriately for the work done.

The Alumni Breakfast is set for Aug. 17 at 8:30 a.m. in the North College Center. Seating is limited, and registration closes Aug. 10. In order to register, call 573-518-2114 or email to talachan@mineraarea.edu. Previously only for Flat River Junior College alumni, it is now open to Mineral Area College alumni as well.

In other business, the Board of Trustees approved the lease from the Cape Girardeau School District and approved $19,500 for the construction of a concession stand and press box for the baseball field. The next board meeting is set for Aug. 11.