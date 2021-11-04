MAC breaks ground for new training facility

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Classes are expected to begin in the Workforce Innovation and Education Center in the fall of 2023. The project has initial construction funding of $5 million from the state of Missouri. It is anticipated that grant resources and a capital campaign held in cooperation with the MAC Foundation will provide funding for additional building-related and operating expenses.

Several other items involving physical improvements to the Park Hills campus were approved at a brief meeting of the board of trustees held following the groundbreaking ceremony that included a bid from Brockmiller Construction for concrete repairs to be made at numerous locations around campus, as well as bids for the purchase of furniture for the concourse and private dining area. The bid for the concrete repairs was approved with Trustee Mit Landrum abstaining.

In old business, updates of board policies on auditing and banking presented by MAC CFO Lori Crump were approved.

In new business, a renewal of the five-year cooperative agreement between the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and the school for operation of the shooting range presented by Provost Roger McMillian was unanimously approved by the trustees. According to McMillian, the only update in the initial agreement approved between DNR and MAC in 2016 is the addition of several new EPA guidelines.