MAC, businesses show signs of support

Maybe you’ve noticed the new Mineral Area College signs around the area.
The project is a collaboration between MAC and local businesses. A business can request a sign to show their support for the college, then the business will get a plug on MAC’s website and social media page.
MAC President Dr. Joe Gilgour told the Board of Trustees last week that the response to the signs has been overwhelming.
They started off by ordering 20 signs; 16 have already been placed outside of businesses and they’ve already had requests for the other four plus more.
“We want to, obviously, support those that are supportive of MAC,” Gilgour said. “Again, not hard to find, there's a ton of businesses that are doing that. And we know a lot of businesses during COVID have been struggling. So anything we can do to help drive some business to them, we're glad to help out.”
Funds raised at the MAC Foundation’s trivia night are being used to pay for the signs.
If you are interested in getting a sign for your business, you can call 573-518-2146.
Also during his report to the board, Gilgour said the governor has released half of the money that the state had withheld from MAC for this year, which is about $350,000. But they know it can be withheld again.
“We're grateful to have that back,” he explained. “But we are not blowing that money right now. (We’ll) just wait to see what happens.”
In other financial news, Chief Financial Officer Lori Crump told the board that after the first quarter, they have spent about 23% of expenses for the budget year and have received about 29% percent of the revenues.
With trying to conserve, the cash balance has been a little higher, Crump said. So they purchased an additional CD for $650,000.
“That gets us up to our reserve amount that was our goal of $5 million,” she said. “So that puts us at about 16% reserve of our total operating budget. So we feel really good about that.”
During the meeting, Gilgour also presented the Champion of Excellence Award to Mineral Area Council of the Arts Director Scottye Adkins. Award winners are nominated by their peers.
“Scottye was basically the face of the welcome committee for the campus getting started again and students coming back,” he said. “She did an amazing job of that.”
Two new employees were also introduced: Stephene Dill with the Educational Talent Search Program and Todd Flatt, a data systems analyst.
Dean of Student Services Julie Sheets updated the board on enrollment numbers. Although the numbers are still down, Sheets said, they have improved since the last update.
MAC is down 224 students, which is an 8.41% decrease from last year, and they are down 2,552 credit hours, which is an 8.84% decrease.
“So not as bad as we were, but not where we would love to be,” Sheets said. “So we are continually working on enrollment.”
Registration for the spring semester has begun. Open enrollment will be Monday. The school also plans to have a food truck day on Monday to hopefully draw more students.
Director of Development Kevin Thurman gave the board an update on the Foundation’s Enhancement Grant Campaign, which started this month. He said it’s off to a great start.
“I guess I could announce also we got a nice little boost (Wednesday),” he added. “Cap America sent in $15,000 as a boost for that. So that was really appreciated.”
Tina Boren announced that the classified staff would be hosting a Boo Drive-Through from 5:30-8 p.m. (or until treat bags run out) on Oct. 30. It will be a drive-through trunk or treat experience to make things safer during the pandemic. Kids will stay in the car and receive a treat bag at the end.
In other business, the board:
- approved purchases of $12,226.80 to Medical Shipment LLC for EMT kits, which is covered by student fees, and $34,188.98 to Lordell Medical Corp for a simulator mannequin for Allied Health students, which they hope will be covered by CARES Act funding.
- approved a preliminary official statement and marketing of bonds.
- approved a board policy regarding the procedures and processes for fundraising on campus.
- approved a 2% increase in the rate for medical insurance through United Health Care. There was no increase to non-medical insurance. Director of Human Resources Kathryn Neff said United Health Care wanted to increase their rate by 5.7% but they worked with them to get that down.
