MAC, businesses show signs of support

Maybe you’ve noticed the new Mineral Area College signs around the area.

The project is a collaboration between MAC and local businesses. A business can request a sign to show their support for the college, then the business will get a plug on MAC’s website and social media page.

MAC President Dr. Joe Gilgour told the Board of Trustees last week that the response to the signs has been overwhelming.

They started off by ordering 20 signs; 16 have already been placed outside of businesses and they’ve already had requests for the other four plus more.

“We want to, obviously, support those that are supportive of MAC,” Gilgour said. “Again, not hard to find, there's a ton of businesses that are doing that. And we know a lot of businesses during COVID have been struggling. So anything we can do to help drive some business to them, we're glad to help out.”

Funds raised at the MAC Foundation’s trivia night are being used to pay for the signs.

If you are interested in getting a sign for your business, you can call 573-518-2146.