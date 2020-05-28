MAC celebrates grads with virtual ceremony

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The traditional pomp and circumstance might have been sidelined by the coronavirus, but Mineral Area College's celebration of graduates' achievements continued.

On Wednesday, the community college released its "virtual commencement" video, this year’s replacement for the traditional, in-person ceremony that was deferred in favor of social distancing.

“The lack of a celebration ceremony, though disheartening, does not change your accomplishments,” MAC President Dr. Joe Gilgour said in his address to the graduates. “Your degree from Mineral Area College can take you far in life, but this will depend on you. Your work is not done, but you have shown through dedication to your educational goals that you can handle whatever comes next.”

In the 25-minute video, Gilgour gave a short address to congratulate the 450 graduates and to tell them how proud he is of them during these “uncertain, unpredictable, and unprecedented times.” This is Gilgour’s first year as president at MAC.

“We are proud to have been a part of your journey,” Gilgour said. “We will continue to support you and celebrate you along the way. Thank you for inviting us along on this chapter of your lives. We look forward to watching you succeed in future endeavors.”