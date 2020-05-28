MAC celebrates grads with virtual ceremony

The traditional pomp and circumstance might have been sidelined by the coronavirus, but Mineral Area College's celebration of graduates' achievements continued.
On Wednesday, the community college released its "virtual commencement" video, this year’s replacement for the traditional, in-person ceremony that was deferred in favor of social distancing.
“The lack of a celebration ceremony, though disheartening, does not change your accomplishments,” MAC President Dr. Joe Gilgour said in his address to the graduates. “Your degree from Mineral Area College can take you far in life, but this will depend on you. Your work is not done, but you have shown through dedication to your educational goals that you can handle whatever comes next.”
In the 25-minute video, Gilgour gave a short address to congratulate the 450 graduates and to tell them how proud he is of them during these “uncertain, unpredictable, and unprecedented times.” This is Gilgour’s first year as president at MAC.
“We are proud to have been a part of your journey,” Gilgour said. “We will continue to support you and celebrate you along the way. Thank you for inviting us along on this chapter of your lives. We look forward to watching you succeed in future endeavors.”
Career & Technical Education Dean Roger McMillian and Arts & Sciences Dean Dr. Diana Stuart then recognized student award winners, academic honor students, high school students who have earned their associate degrees, students who participated in the honors program, scholar athletes, international students, and students who are veterans.
Jessica Schweiss, Ste. Genevieve, was honored with the Henry Y. Cashion Memorial Award for Radiology Excellence.
Other student award winners were Kaylee Hutson, Steelville, and Justin Minks, Farmington, in Arts & Sciences; Alexandria Gibson, Fredericktown, in Career and Technical Education; Alysa Massey, Farmington, in Leadership and Campus Service; Samantha Rangel, Hillsboro, in Art; Hailey Bone, West County, in Music; and Samuel Toppins, Fredericktown, in Athletics.
Stuart and McMillian then presented the candidates for degrees and certificates. While the traditional graduation melody played, instead of walking across the stage, each student’s name, hometown, and degree paraded across the screen.
Gilgour then conferred the degrees with a virtual tassel-turning.
“Though we are not together to mark this moment, this is where I would typically invite you to switch your tassels from your right to your left,” Gilgour said. “This is a special tradition, one that resonates with students near and far. Since we can’t celebrate together, we invite you to share your tassel-turning moment on social media. Be sure to tag Mineral Area College so we can have a part in your celebration. We are proud that you joined the ranks of the alumni at Mineral Area College.”
The ceremony ended with a slideshow of pictures that graduates submitted of them in their commencement regalia.
Director of College Communications Danielle Basler and her team have been working on the video since early this month.
“We didn't want to miss the opportunity to celebrate our students and their accomplishments this spring, even though we couldn't bring everyone together for a ceremony,” Basler said. “We felt like a video was the best way to do this in a way that would be easy for them to share with family and friends.”
The video can still be viewed on MAC’s Facebook page.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
