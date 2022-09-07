MAC CENTENNIAL: Expanding to meet the need, anticipate the future

From the top floor of a high school building, to a sprawling 276-acre campus with multiple buildings and outreach centers dotting Southeast Missouri, MAC’s story comes from a continual recognition for timely expansion and evolution.

When MAC’s precursor, Flat River Junior College (FRJC), was formed, the concept of “higher education close to home” was not necessarily a new one in the Lead Belt Capital of the World.

There was Carleton College in Farmington, established in a log cabin in 1854, that expanded into “three four-story brick buildings, a science hall, an auditorium, a library, a college football team (one of the first in the state), a dormitory for young women, and a college farm which provided food for students, faculty, and guests,” according to Southeast Missouri historian Frank Nickell. It served the region for 62 years.

In Arcadia Valley, Arcadia College began in 1843, closed and was used as a hospital for Union soldiers in 1861, re-opened in 1863, and struggled until 1877 when the Order of Ursulines took it over, operating an academy and college until closing in 1971. Arcadia College also has ties to early 20th Century Marvin Collegiate Institute and Conservatory of Music in Fredericktown, which was eventually folded into what is now Central Methodist University in Fayette.

The founders of FRJC may have very well been thinking 100 years into the future when the Flat River Board of Education (for the school district that is now Central R-3) called a public meeting for Oct. 24, 1921, at the YMCA building that still stands today. The board wanted to sound out taxpayers on starting a junior college, and relieving overcrowding that regularly stuffed as many as 40 students to a classroom in a building that served all grades.

“A Junior College established in Flat River, which is practically the center of population of the county, would mean more to the rising generation of this district than anything that has yet been granted them,” reported the Lead Belt News on Oct. 7, 1921. “There is an alarmingly small per cent of our young people who ever go beyond high school. This is a deplorable condition…”

Reportedly, the tax rate was 70 cents per $100 assessed valuation, with a proposal to raise it by 50 cents to build the extra building housing the high school and junior college.

The board agreed to put the issue to voters on the Saturday, Nov. 26, 1921 ballot to issue $120,000 worth of bonds. The Lead Belt News reported, “The lead companies on whom will fall 75 per cent or more of the tax burden, have always been very generous in their attitude toward the schools, and are not opposing the present proposition to provide more room for the children of the district.”

The issue passed overwhelmingly, 535 in favor, 8 against.

Public and commercial support would be a general trend for the college during the next 10 decades.

FRJC to MAC

During the years on the top floor of the Flat River High School, the college increased its enrollment and offerings, expanding programming that included night classes for those adults who were interested in furthering their training and education.

But while the junior college steadily grew through the Depression-challenged ‘30s, war-torn ‘40s and rocket-era ‘50s, the next 50 years would prove to be a half century of unprecedented change and expansion.

By the 1960s, Baby Boomer demands on the junior college had increased along with enrollment, and the board recognized a need for a larger facility and reorganization. Meanwhile, from 1958 to 1964, construction of U.S. 67 had been steadily stretching from the Jefferson County line, south to Fredericktown—Fredericktown, which had previously been connected to the St. Francois County seat and the other mining communities by two-lane roads of questionable quality.

In 1965, the residents of six public school districts – North County, Flat River, Bismarck, Farmington, West County and Fredericktown – not only approved transitioning FRJC to Mineral Area College, they signaled an interest in a larger, dedicated campus. Flat River Superintendent Tudor Westover would serve as interim president of MAC until Dr. Richard Caster was hired in 1966.

Academically speaking, the college recognized the need for branches. In 1966, the career and technical education division was formed and nursing programs were added in 1967. In the next few years, the number of student organizations and activities started to grow, and included interests that were environmentally-conscious, nature aware, politically active and artistically bold.

Former Vocational Technical Dean Al Sullivan, who has also handled the college’s redistricting process for decades and has been connected to the college since the tail end of FRJC, is an encyclopedia of FRJC and MAC history.

He said, shortly after MAC came into being, a hunt was on for the most suitable site for the “new” college, one that would accommodate growth and ensure accessibility well into the future.

Once MAC formed and tuition dropped for those in the taxing district, enrollment skyrocketed. Classrooms spilled out of the top floor of Flat River High School and into buildings along Main Street, such as the old hotel and YMCA buildings.

Sullivan said when Elvins and Esther school districts combined with Flat River, the district offered to sell MAC the Esther buildings, but were turned down when it seemed buying land and building new would be more cost-effective than retrofitting classrooms meant for younger grades into college-level chemistry labs, physics labs, lecture halls and so forth.

Land was available where the current Crown Antiques store is located, but about 226 acres of land was also available at the Rion orchard and farm at the Leadington exit. The Rion property was bought in 1967. All 226 acres.

“You had the road coming out that came into the back of the campus, you had the overpass, and that one became the main site, then everybody just about had a stroke that the trustees purchased all 226 acres,” Sullivan said. “If you measure the original buildings’ footprint on the campus, they may be on 60 to 80 acres at most, but the idea was, it was in an unincorporated area and there was no county zoning because the people didn't want it.

“So then (the question becomes) how much land do you have to control so you can control what's around you? So that’s why the trustees bought all that land. Over the years, it proved to be a very good decision.”

It wasn’t a completely smooth transition to the main campus — in 1969, having moved out of Flat River High School into a temporary building located where MAC’s new soccer field is now located, students were attending in interim classroom space while the main campus’s library, Arts & Sciences Building and gym were completed (the music and art building would come later). A fire gutted the temporary building and destroyed most of its contents. Working feverishly, administrators arranged for MAC students to finish out the semester with classes held in the Farmington R-7 school district.

Once the college was properly settled into the three buildings — retired botany instructor Robert Scobee recalls grabbing classroom furniture off the train in Bonne Terre and faculty going all-hands-on-deck to get it put together in time for the semester to open — the aim was to keep looking for opportunities to add learning space and program offerings.

Retired Arts & Sciences Dean Dr. Jim Bullis recalls the plan had always been, from the 1970s on, to achieve a campus footprint that pretty much looks the way it does now — something that took almost 50 years to accomplish.

“Going back all the way to what would have been the first bond issue after the main 1965 bond issue,” he said, “The idea was to connect all of the buildings so that students wouldn't have to go out in the rain to go to classes. But it took a long time. It took two, three, four bond issues before that was completely done.”

The college’s catalog contains a brief history of the academic evolution of its early years.

“In continuing the education legacy of Flat River Junior College, Mineral Area College evolved into a comprehensive community college. The academic transfer program almost doubled in size and scope within the first five years of the college’s existence,” it reads.

Office technologies were expanding, and MAC worked to stay as cutting-edge as possible, offering cable access classes, early computer courses, and eventually embracing administrative software to better keep track of academics and business.

The Kohn Years

Dr. Richard Caster, who had seen MAC through much of its transition from junior college to community college, left in 1982 after about 16 years. Dixie A. Kohn had grown up in Bismarck, left for college at University of Missouri and came back to teach classes at Flat River, eventually becoming superintendent. He was hired by MAC in 1982 and set 60-year-old MAC/FRJC on a trajectory of capital and academic expansion for just shy of 20 years.

Building projects taking place during his tenure included adding the Fine Arts Theater, presidents’ office and board room just off the Art and Music building, along with a corridor breezeway that attached it to the new Careers Wing, which in turn was attached to the Arts & Sciences Building. The C.H. Cozean Library had a second story added for tutorial, testing and studying space, and major renovations ensued on the first floor. A new, long corridor and breezeway connected the library to a new bookstore, student center (now the workout center) and athletic offices. These were attached by yet another corridor and breezeway connecting the Student Center to what would later be named the Robert E. Sechrest Sr. Field House.

Academically, MAC partnered with Central Methodist University, then Central Methodist College, to offer a “2+2” program, the first of its kind in the state in 1989. Students could suddenly get a bachelor’s degree on the MAC campus.

During this time period, the Mineral Area College Foundation was formed, as well as Mineral Area Council on the Arts, which brought the full Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra to the Field House on an annual basis for about 20 years. Art Professor Jerry Walters led students on tours to Europe on an almost yearly basis. The springtime Jazz Fest and the summertime Jazz Camp, with leadership from the music department and the late Jim Widner, was immersing rural students and patrons in another musical genre. The late theatre instructor Dr. G. Richard Reney reached out to the community and other high schools to encourage participation in community theatre — and patronage of the arts.

And there was a lot of financial support for MAC at that time.

In MAC’s taxing district and service region were two legislators who were key to its next phase of expansion. Sen. Danny Staples, D-Eminence, and Rep. Bob Ward, D-Bonne Terre, spent time as Senate Majority Leader and House Majority Leader, respectively.

“They were very favorable to us,” remembers former Trustee Jim Hart, who served the board for more than 25 years. “Of course Dixie courted them pretty heavy. And of course we got about anything we wanted that was within reason for ‘em. Someone in Jeff City once said, ‘If we pour any more concrete down there in that damn St. Francois County, it's gonna fall into the mines.’ That was the fun days.”

In 1996, the “Beyond 2000” bond issue was passed that built the North College Center, Community Education Building, Law Enforcement Academy and Fire Training Burn Building. The Technology Center was added to the Arts & Sciences Building, and a satellite office for Highway Patrol Troop C was built near the entrance, relocated from its hillside perch across U.S. 67 from Rosener’s Restaurant.

A new millennium

College Park was added in 2000 and in April 2002, under new MAC leadership of President Terry Barnes, voters approved a $6 million bond issue to build a freestanding outreach center in Fredericktown and to build a new ballpark on the Park Hills campus that was named after the late Coach Harold “Hal” Loughary. The measure also provided for extensive landscaping, construction, and the addition of a waterfall to the quadrangle in the center of campus.

In 2004, the former B&B car dealership, located near the U.S. 67 exit in Leadington, was purchased for additional storage and support for general services.

In Summer-Fall 2010, under President Steve Kurtz and Vice President Gil Kennon, federal and state monies helped make possible a new Allied Health addition to the Careers Wing, which added labs, offices and classrooms for the nursing, radiology, and paramedic programs. The following summer, in 2011, the college embarked on a major renovation of the Cardinals Nest cafeteria to accommodate an expansion of food service.

The public passed, by 76%, another bond issue in April 2011 which was designed to make improvements to MAC’s buildings in Fredericktown and Park Hills, while keeping the college’s tax rate the same. The measure was intended to provide additional classroom and meeting space for Fredericktown students, as well as renovate that center’s science lab and create a more accessible entrance. On the main campus in Park Hills the C.H. Cozean Library was completely renovated, with the addition of an elevator and a skywalk between the library and the Arts & Sciences Building—finally connecting most of the campus buildings. The main campus science labs were renovated, and Student Services and Business offices were relocated.

In recent years, with leadership from President Joe Gilgour, the college has added a soccer field and a welding technology building on the east side of Dixie Kohn Drive.

“We have also built an HVAC training facility and are currently building an 80,500 square foot industry and technology center to expand technical and workforce training,” President Gilgour said. “We received over $15 million in the past three years for this project. In addition to this one-time money, we were able to secure a core funding increase – more than has happened in 20 years.

“State Reps. Mike Henderson, Dale Wright, and State Senator Elaine Gannon did tremendous things for us to get us where we are today. They were instrumental in securing funding.”