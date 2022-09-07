MAC CENTENNIAL: MAC has a long list of successful alumni

Flat River Junior College was established in 1922 as part of the Flat River Public School System. It later became Mineral Area College in 1965.

Over the last 100 years, many students have benefited from the college’s educational, cultural and economic values. It’s estimated more than 18,000 students have graduated from FRJC and MAC in the last century.

There are obvious benefits of earning a degree or certification from a two-year college. In fact, many well-known Americans have attended two-year colleges: Apple Co-Founder and CEO Steve Jobs; Food Network TV show host Guy Fieri; U.S. Astronaut Eileen Collins, the first woman to pilot a space shuttle and the first in NASA to command one; baseball legend Jackie Robinson; actors Tom Hanks, Morgan Freeman and Hallee Berry; and George Lucas, filmmaker of the first six “Star Wars” movies.

MAC has its own long list of notable alumni.

Arthur Agee Jr.

Two young, talented basketball players from Chicago were featured in the 1994 film “Hoop Dreams.”

The film, shot over six years featuring William Gates and Arthur Agee Jr., became one of the most highly-acclaimed sports documentaries of all time.

Agee said the documentary was being filmed before he attended MAC for two years and played basketball.

“It was cool making the film and it exceeded everyone’s expectations,” he said. “It became the No. 1 sports documentary film of all time, changed Hollywood and introduced the world to real reality TV.”

Agee was a two-year starter at MAC who went on to play two years in Division 1 basketball at Arkansas State University.

He said he bounced around the semi-pro leagues, did some acting, and is now a motivational speaker. He started a basketball clothing line inspired by the film “Hoop Dreams.” His clothing brand is called Classic HD Basketball Clothing Co. He also worked in public relations for one year in Phoenix for the Harlem Globetrotters.

Agee and Gates currently do a podcast called “Hoop Dreams.”

General Glen D. VanHerck

Another notable alumni is the commander for the North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command. He has served as general in Colorado Springs, Colorado, since August 2020. He previously served as director of the Joint Staff where he was responsible for implementing the National Defense Strategy.

General Glen D. VanHerck is a MAC and University of Missouri graduate. He has received extensive training and earned numerous degrees in the U.S. military. He has more than 3,200 flight hours and is rated as a command pilot. He has received many major awards and decorations including the Defense Distinguished Service Medal, Distinguished Service Medal for Air Force, Defense Superior Service Medal, and more.

During his years of service, VanHerck has accumulated thousands of hours in a variety of aircraft, including the F-15C Eagle, F-35A strike fighter, B-2A Spirit, and B-1B Lancer. He has commanded a training operations group, weapons squadron, two bomber wings and the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center.

Dale Wright

State Rep. Dale Wright (R-Farmington) is a Mineral Area College alumni who graduated in 1973 with a degree in Business Management.

Wright gives great credit to MAC and their staff in preparing him for his professional career. “The education I received from Mineral Area College was the cornerstone of my whole career working in healthcare administration heading up hospitals and multi-billion dollar corporations. My experience at MAC was the foundation of everything I did in the business world and my personal life — dealing with my own personal finances and all the way up to serving in the Missouri House.”

Starting out as what he calls a “stockboy” at Mineral Area Regional Medical Center, Wright states he would go to college in the morning from 8 a.m. to noon every day and then work from noon to 8 p.m. at the hospital.

“I carried a full time schedule at MAC, 15-21 hours and then worked full-time,” he said. “It really led me to understand the importance and value of work.”

Wright later served on the MAC Foundation Board for several years.

“Their mission was to gain funding where they could acquire things for students and staff that typically wouldn’t be budgeted.”

Another part of Wright’s deep connections with MAC is his wife Denise. She graduated from MAC the same year he did and later served as an instructor and assistant professor of English, retiring from MAC in 2017.

According to Wright, all of their children also attended MAC.

“As parents we insisted that they do that. Number one, to support our local college and number two, they would get a wonderful educational experience and it would kind of wean them out of the house and into their own lives. It also saved Mom and Dad a lot of money.”

Wright serves in the Missouri House of Representatives for District 116 which covers portions of St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve and Perry Counties. He was elected in 2018.

In addition to his duties as a legislator, Wright has experienced great success in the healthcare industry for the last 45 years. He is a healthcare executive; business owner; partner of the Actalur Group, LLC, a healthcare consulting company; and Angle Medical Solutions, a pharmaceutical and medical device distributor. He’s earned numerous awards, including the Rising Star Award from Cardinal Healthcare and Manager of the Year from Health Services Corporation of America.

Robert S. “Sonny” Parker

Robert S. “Sonny” Parker received All-City, All-State, and All-Public League honors while attending school in Chicago. After graduation, he attended MAC and played basketball where he earned All-American and Conference Player of the Year and Region Player of the Year.

After a successful two years at Texas A&M, Parker was a first-round draft pick chosen by the Golden State Warriors as the 17th overall pick in the 1976 NBA Draft.

Parker played professional basketball for six years until he completed his career in 1982.

Eight years later, he created the non-profit Sonny Parker Youth Foundation in Chicago to provide year-round educational, recreational and multi-cultural programs for inner-city kids.

He was inducted into the National Junior College Hall of Fame.

Parker and wife Lola have seven children. Three of their sons have also had successful careers in basketball.

Parker is MAC’s leading career scorer. He is recognized in MAC’s Hall of Fame.

Keenan Henson

When he went to MAC, Keenan Henson wanted to play basketball and be in plays. As a college student, he was able to do both.

He played basketball for Coach Tim Gray.

After being part of plays at MAC with longtime Theatre Director Dr. G. Richard Reney, he “caught a major acting bug.” After graduating from Maryville University, he moved to New York to pursue acting.

Henson lived in New York for four years before moving to Los Angeles. He’s experienced much career success since he first arrived in California. Since then, he’s had roles in “Madmen,” “Whiplash,” “True Blood,” “Castle,” “NCIS,” “Shameless” and most recently “The Forever Purge” and “Glow.” He recently completed filming one comedy and one drama which will be released for Apple TV. No details can be released until the shows are released.

Henson is grateful for his experiences at MAC because he was able to begin his acting career at the college. He had done church plays but never to the caliber of acting roles he took on at the college.

He said the comedy “Drop Dead” was one of the most fun productions he’s ever been privileged to be part of.

“When I moved to St. Louis and went to Maryville, I got a commercial agent and booked a couple gigs,” he said. “Then when I graduated, I decided to continue and moved to New York, but my true acting beginnings were absolutely at MAC with Dr. Reney.”

Holly Forbes

Former Mineral Area women’s basketball star Holly Forbes made her professional debut on the other side of the world in June in Mitchell Park, Australia, playing for the South Adelaide Panthers of the NBL1 League.

An all-state high school and all-American junior college hoops performer, the North County graduate wrapped her collegiate career as a graduate transfer at UT-Martin in early March.

She averaged 9.5 points, a team-best 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game for the OVC-member Skyhawks following her previous two-year stop at Robert Morris University in western Pennsylvania.

She was a two-time NJCAA Division I All-American at Mineral Area College. During her sophomore campaign she was named to the All-America First Team and Region 16 Player of the Year after averaging 16.5 points and 10.4 rebounds per game while shooting 58.1 percent from the field. Highlighting that season was a career-high 32-point performance with 10 rebounds against Northeast Mississippi. She also snagged a career-best 18 rebounds along with 24 points against Moberly Area.

In her debut season she received All-America Honorable Mention and the Region 16 Freshman Player of the Year award, averaging 14.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. She shot 58.8 percent from the field and scored a season-high 32 points against Arkansas Baptist.

At North County, she owns school records in career points (1,759). She helped lead North County to district and sectional titles in 2015 and a conference title in 2017.

Lenard and Mary Lu Politte

Dr. Lenard Politte and Mary Lu (Wallace) Politte were Bismarck High School sweethearts who attended FRJC in 1952-1953.

Lenard said, "Without FRJC, we wouldn't have had the opportunities we did. Attending college wasn't easy for most of us. There was no financial aid then. So, as a young married couple, Mary Lu (Wallace) worked at the phone company in Bismarck and I worked for the railroad to pay for our education. FRJC contributed to so many successes in our personal and professional lives."

Lenard credits FRJC with a solid academic foundation which led to his acceptance to the University of Missouri-Columbia's Medicine School and 1962 graduation with honors as the first in his class.

In addition to being an accomplished cardiologist in Missouri, Lenard has been a trailblazer in many aspects of his field: teaching, research, and professional medical writing. He was the first physician to establish a private cardiologist practice in Columbia. In fact, his efforts helped set the groundwork for the growth of Columbia's healthcare environment when he established Missouri Cardiologist Associates and was a founding member of Columbia Regional Medical Center and Boone Clinic.

Too many to mention

These people are only a few of many notable MAC alumni, many of whom reside in the area and continue to have a relationship with the college.

The MAC Board of Trustees includes several alumni. Harvey Faircloth attended FRJC, while Camille Nations, Lisa Umfleet, and Alan Wells got their start at MAC.

Many current and former staff members are graduates.

Ken McIntyre and his wife, Betty, are graduates of Mineral Area College.

“Mineral Area College gave me the opportunity to go to college at a very affordable price ($5 per credit hour),” he said. “The teachers gave me the background that enabled me to be successful at Southeast Missouri State University to receive a bachelor's degree and a master's degree.”

He said he was fortunate to be able to teach mathematics at MAC as an adjunct and full time for more than 40 years.

“It was a blessing to see former students have successful careers in teaching, engineering, and the medical field,” he said. “Mineral Area College has given thousands of local residents the chance to fulfill their dreams.”

Betty said MAC was an easy choice for her.

“As the first person in my family to go to college, the choice to go to MAC was easy because all my high school friends were headed there too! The reasonable cost was a huge factor because my mother worked part-time and my dad was a lead miner.

“After our first year of college, Ken and I got married and I worked at the MAC bookstore. The excellent professors and the social support of friends helped us to successfully transfer to SEMO for our BS and MA degrees.”

There are many, many more local graduates who have achieved success in a variety of ways … who got their start at FRJC or MAC.