MAC CENTENNIAL: Success on the field, on the court and in the classroom

Athletics offer many benefits for students of all backgrounds. Two-year college athletic programs especially offer an affordable higher-education experience with a variety of career paths.

Mineral Area College offers a multitude of athletics and academic areas of study for students.

From the school’s early beginning as Flat River Junior College to its current expansive campus, there are many options for students to pursue.

One of those areas is athletics.

Over the course of the past 100 years, MAC has experienced a huge amount of success with its athletic program. There’s also the obvious proof of the sports success with the numerous trophies on display at the college.

The college’s sports history is rich and extensive.

Timeline of Teams

Athletics started during Flat River Junior College’s inaugural year in 1922 with men’s basketball and cheerleading. The college even had a football team in the 1920s and an early track team also in the same decade.

Baseball was added in 1966, followed by volleyball in 1967. A tennis team was part of the college’s sports only in the 1970s. Women’s basketball was introduced in 1979. Although golf began at FRJC in the 1970s, the sport later halted but returned in 2008. Softball started in 2008. Men and women’s soccer, plus cross country and track, were each added in 2018.

The college’s athletic department has been led by a long list of athletic directors, including Bob Sechrest, Tim Gray, Chad Mills and Mike Overman (who has returned as current assistant director). Jim Gerwitz is currently serving as MAC’s director of athletics and has been in this position since 2018.

MAC’s athletic department has continued to expand over the years. The college currently has 13 men’s and women’s sports. The college’s current roster of coaches includes Jim Gerwitz, athletic director; Mike Overman, assistant athletic director; Joe Kaiser, athletic trainer; Blake Jones, head baseball coach and assistants Jordan Thompson and Jack Donahue; Erica Conway, cheerleading; Luke Strege, head basketball coach and assistant Evan Robinson; Mike Mapes, golf; Dan Martin, men’s and women’s head soccer coach and assistants Jamie Pickel and Mako Makoanyane; Steve Davis, men’s and women’s track and field head coach and assistant Jim Akins; Ryan Medlin, softball; Steve Davis, men’s cross country; Briley Palmer, head women’s basketball coach and assistants Hayden Sprenkel and Robert Dziewa; Tim Copeland with Assistant Coaches Tracie Casey and Raylynn Dodd, volleyball; and Steve Davis, women’s cross country.

With the accomplished and experienced coaching staff, it’s no surprise that many MAC athletes have achieved success.

Steve Davis is head coach for the college’s cross country and track teams.

He coached for 25 years at Potosi and retired from there in 2015 before taking on the role as head cross country and track coach at MAC. He and other coaches from the area had discussed the need for cross country and track teams at the college, and cross country was added in 2018. Track was added shortly after that.

There are currently 10 women and 10 men for MAC’s cross-country teams. This spring, Davis expects to have about 45 athletes in track and field.

In less than four years, the MAC men’s cross-country team took the national championship in 2019 and 2020 and was runner-up in 2021. The women’s cross-country team took fourth overall in 2021.

MAC’s women’s track team took second runner-up in the nation, and the men took third in 2021. For 2022, the men took second and the women finished in third.

“It’s been a good run so far and we have a lot of good kids and we’re continuing to grow,” said Davis. “We’ve been fortunate to have a lot of good athletes who have joined us in the last few years.”

He said many of the athletes have earned All American honors and received scholarships to four-year schools.

“We’re just hoping to continue this success and push for national trophies and keep getting more kids involved and prepare them to compete at four-year schools in the future,” said Davis.

Standout Athletes

Terry Huff, often referred to as a “local legend,” played for Farmington High School and then as a guard for the MAC Cardinals basketball team from 1968 to 1970.

“Coach Sechrest was great and was a real charismatic guy,” said Huff. “He was very positive. He worked hard, and you practiced hard but had a lot of fun while doing it.”

Huff said Hal Loughary worked as assistant coach at the time.

“He was great, too, because he was a player’s guy,” he said. “Coach Loughary talked to you on the side.”

He said the two coaches worked very well together and “were both outstanding people.”

Huff played alongside Jerome Freeman.

“Jerome was just a superstar,” he said. “He was an All American in high school coming out of Chicago and went to MAC and then moved on. He was a three-time All American.”

Freeman is also a member of MAC’s Hall of Fame.

“A lot of times you get to college and it seems like a job, you have to put in a lot of time and hours,” he said. “Jerome Freeman and Coach Sechrest made it so fun. Jerome was always doing something you’d never seen before. He didn’t always like to practice, so he and Coach playfully bantered back and forth. It was hilarious, and it made practices fun for all of us.”

Huff also played one year of baseball for Loughary before joining the military. He’s always been a St. Francois County resident and attends most home basketball and baseball games. He’s also a member of the MAC Booster Club.

“We’re trying to build up our membership in the Booster Club,” he said. “We have a lot of local people who are very intelligent and active and want to help our athletes at MAC.”

The college has and continues to play a very important role in Huff’s life. When he was a young child growing up in Doe Run, he loved attending games at MAC.

“We didn’t have any NBA teams around here, but it kind of felt like it when we got to go see games at MAC,” he said. “The old Flat River Field House was a great place to watch a game with a great atmosphere and people.”

MAC has had many notable athletes over the years.

Hall of Fame

MAC collaborated with St. Francois Rotary Club to establish an Athletic Department Hall of Fame in 2014. The first two inductees for the inaugural class were obvious choices: Harold “Hal” Loughary and Robert “Bob” Sechrest Sr.

The college’s baseball field is named for Loughary, while the campus arena is named for Sechrest.

Loughary was instrumental in starting the college’s baseball program in 1967. He remained head coach of the team for 20 years until he retired in 1987.

His 1981 team holds the college’s wins record by winning 40 games and only losing 10.

After years of the MAC Cardinal baseball team playing games at Farmington’s Wilson-Rozier Park, MAC’s new baseball field was dedicated to him in 2004 and named the Hal Loughary Field.

Years ago, when he was asked about his work as a Cardinal coach, Loughary said he had zero regrets about the two decades he spent at MAC.

“They were the best years of my life and I met a lot of great people, many of them are young men who played for me,” he said. “Many outstanding young men who were affiliated with MAC baseball went on to successful careers. I enjoyed and respected them all.”

Loughary recalled MAC athletes who went to the major league, including Tim Lollar, Scott Little and Steve Bieser.

“We also remember those who share the game by teaching and coaching, like Mark Hogan, head baseball coach at SEMO, and Keith Guten, who coached at Southwest Missouri State for many years.”

As an athlete himself, Loughary lettered in both baseball and basketball at Murray State University in Kentucky. He was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame for both sports.

The St. Louis Cardinals drafted Loughary, and he remained part of the organization in the minor leagues for many years, including one season with the Class D Paducah Chiefs.

He taught at several high schools and then went on to teach and was head baseball coach and assistant basketball coach at MAC for 20 years. While at MAC, he was also a scout for the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds.

The MAC Cardinals had their best season under Loughary in 1981, with a 40-10 record. His dedication and contributions were an obvious part of the team’s success.

With every player, Loughary stressed integrity and respect of the sport in action and fundamentals.

Granddaughter Jill Simily said Loughary was many things in life: a husband, father, teacher, coach and “Pop.”

“I felt special because for as long as I can remember, he called me #1 granddaughter,” she said. “It wasn’t until I was older that I realized it was because I was the first-born granddaughter and not his favorite (even though I still believe I secretly am). He was a jokester most of the time and would say things to get us going all the time.”

When she was younger, Simily said he often called and asked what she was doing.

“He would say that he was eating popcorn, drinking root beer floats and had his party lights on,” she said. “I immediately started yelling at my mom to take me to Pops. He would just laugh and laugh.”

Simily said Loughary loved watching St. Louis Cardinals games and his great grandkids play sports, including her son Ty and daughter Jenna.

“He always had some words of wisdom whether I was playing or coaching,” she said. “He stressed the fundamentals and to keep it simple.”

Simily said her grandfather was a very special man.

“I am just humbled by how many people loved and respected him everywhere he went,” she said. “It is an honor that I was lucky enough to be his granddaughter.”

Loughary died on Nov. 9, 2020. He was 92.

Sechrest’s coaching career first started with four years at Van Buren High School and a record of 81-41. After a year with 26-5 at Thayer, he coached at Flat River High School for six years before joining the coaching staff at MAC.

While at MAC, Sechrest compiled a 465-273 record. He was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 1990.

During halftime ceremonies at the MAC-Three Rivers basketball game in 2002, the former basketball coach again returned to center court, this time to be recognized for his commitment to the community college.

MAC’s Board of Trustees then-President Chip Peterson honored Sechrest and his family by announcing MAC’s 2,300-seat field house would be renamed the Robert E. Sechrest Sr. Field House. This was in recognition for his leadership and numerous accomplishments both on and off the basketball court.

Sechrest’s extensive list of achievements included leading seven nationally-ranked teams; four NBA players and many four-year transfers; three-time NJCAA Region 16 Coach of the Year; director of Region 16 for 16 years; NCAA Basketball Rules Committee; Player Selection Committee for Pan American Games and Olympics; assistant coach of the U.S. Gold Medal team in the 1979 Mexico City games; and named to the NJCAA Hall of Fame. He also served as assistant basketball coach with the NJCAA All-Star team in Brazil and Argentina.

Overall, Sechrest gave a half-century of service to the college; he coached for 26 years and worked for the college for 47 years.

Former MAC President Steve Kurtz met Sechrest on his first day at MAC. Kurtz was with a colleague who introduced Sechrest as the “patriarch of the MAC family.”

Sechrest passed away on June 19, 2008, after a brief battle with lung cancer. His family, friends and admirers paid their respects to Sechrest at his funeral held in the college’s field house named after him.

In addition to Sechrest and Loughary, other inductees have included Bill Bradley, Tim Gray, Robert “Sonny” Parker, Steve Bieser, Tim Lollar, Russ Schoene, Jerome Freeman, Raymond James Smith ”Smitty” Jr., Scott Little, Corey Tate, Jerry Poston, Gary Koch, Janekia Mason and Paul Lusk.

Gray was the college’s men’s basketball coach from 1984 to 2005 and served as athletic director from 2006 to 2011.

Gray’s own college basketball playing career started at Jefferson College in Hillsboro. He later transferred to Friends University in Wichita, Kansas, where he was twice named Player of the Year and MVP. He completed his bachelor’s degree and took over the role of varsity assistant coach at Friends University. His team won back-to-back JV KCAC Conference tournaments.

Gray joined MAC in 1984 under Sechrest’s leadership.

As head basketball coach, Gray led the Cardinals to five MCCAC Championships and one Region 16 title. He retired from coaching in 2004 with a head coaching record of 421-196. He served as athletic director for five years.

He worked with Sechrest as assistant basketball coach and said he’s never regretted his almost 30 years at MAC.

“They were some of the best years of my life,” he said.

Gray said Sechrest was “a wonderful mentor and just a great man who helped guide me in the profession. I learned not to get too high and not to get too low. He taught me to be consistent and faithful.”

He mentioned standout players including Corey Tate, who is now associate head coach at Saint Louis University.

“Corey made his mark as a freshman as an All-Region player and was one of the best players ever at MAC,” said Gray. “He broke his leg during his sophomore year.”

He also mentioned Arthur Agee Jr. who attended Mineral Area College while the movie “Hoop Dreams” was made.

He was a two-year starter at MAC who went on to play two years in Division 1 basketball at Arkansas State University.

Agee said, “I bounced around the semi-pro leagues, did some acting.” He is now a motivational speaker and started a basketball clothing line inspired by the film “Hoop Dreams.” The brand is called Classic HD Basketball Clothing Co.”

He currently does a “Hoop Dreams” podcast with his film co-star William Gates.

During his tenure, Gray said one thing the coaches were all most proud of regarding their basketball players was every athlete graduated with their two-year degree.

“With the exception of a couple transfer students, every kid who was with us for two years got a degree and the opportunity to move on,” he said. “That goes back to Coach Sechrest because we always focused on a lot of things besides just basketball. We focused on their education and their lives, and when we look at the success stories now, we see our guys with successful careers and great families.”

Greg Leet and Mark Baker will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in December.

Clearly, MAC has experienced astounding success with its athletic department. Both players and coaches have earned well-deserved accolades and experienced many successes.

For many of them, those accolades and successes started at MAC.

For Assistant Athletic Director Overman, he recently returned to work at MAC and said it’s an exciting time to be a MAC Cardinal.

“Celebrating 100 years and looking back on all of the college’s achievements will make the 2022-23 sports season a special one,” he said. “It’s truly an honor to be associated with the college and its athletic department.”

Athletic Director Gerwitz has also had a long history at MAC, both as a student and employee of the college.

“The history and traditions of athletics at FRJC and MAC are second to none,” he said. “It’s definitely an honor for me to have played baseball here and now work here.”