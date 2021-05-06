MAC choir concert to feature area high school performers

The Mineral Area College Vocal Music Department will be treating the community to “A Night on Broadway” on Friday.

The concert in the MAC Theater will feature the MAC Singers and Chamber Singers, as well award-winning soloists and ensemble members from various local high school choirs.

“This concert is special because we have invited local area high school students to join in a ‘state’ experience at MAC,” Vocal Music Director Sherry Francis said. “Any student who received a one (exemplary/gold) rating on his/her vocal music district music festival either as a soloist or small group ensemble member is eligible to participate.”

The high school singers will perform one of their contest pieces as an opening pre-show at 5:30 p.m.

At 7 p.m., the MAC Singers and Chamber Singers will kick off the Broadway-themed production that features MAC choirs, vocal ensembles, soloists, duets, and trios.

At intermission, Francis said, the MAC singers will recognize the high school students and present medals for their musical achievement.

For the grand finale, the high school singers will join the MAC Singers to perform the powerful song “A Million Dreams” from the musical "The Greatest Show."