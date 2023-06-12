The Mineral Area Community Elks Lodge #2583 awarded a $1,000 donation to Camp Hope and four $1,000 scholarships to students from West County, UniTec Career Center, North County, and Central on Wednesday.

Camp Hope’s Board of Directors Events Coordinator Donna Lucas and her husband Bill Lucas, a volunteer for Camp Hope, accepted the $1,000 donation on behalf of the organization.

Mrs. Lucas said the donation would go into the general funds for Camp Hope and would allow the organization to further its mission. Camp Hope, a local non-profit, was founded by Gold-Star parents William “Mike” and Galia White whose son, Christopher Neal White, paid the ultimate price in 2006 while serving in Iraq.

According to the Camp Hope website, its mission is to honor the fallen by helping the wounded. Camp Hope offers all-expenses-paid adventures and comradery for service men and women wounded in the War on Terror. Those looking for more information about Camp Hope can check out their website at camphopeusa.org.

Elks also awarded $1,000 scholarships to four area students.

Darcey Wright graduated from North County and plans to attend the University of Missouri in Columbia to study biochemistry. Wright said her ultimate goal is to attend medical school and become a pediatric plastic surgeon.

Daniel Mackey graduated from West County and plans to study physics at the Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla. Mackey said he has always had a knack for physics and math-related subjects and he is also interested in pursuing a minor in philosophy.

Alexander Jones graduated from Central and plans to attend Western Washington University in Washington State to study Journalism and English. He said his ultimate goal is to become a screenwriter and he was inspired by an Intro to Cinema class he took at Mineral Area College. Jones said the Lego "Batman" movie also inspired him.

Audrey Barry graduated from UniTec Career Center in Bonne Terre. She is currently enrolled with Mineral Area College and plans to attend Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville after completing MAC. Barry’s chosen field of study is mechatronics and robotics engineering. One of Barry’s most recent accomplishments was a first-place state win in the World’s Robotic Competition held in Dallas, Texas.

Roland Seal is the exalted ruler of the MAC Elks, and he said the organization is honored to get back to giving out scholarships to local schools and donations to local non-profits. He said the COVID-19 pandemic was detrimental to these endeavors and funds were unavailable for donations the last few years. Seal said he is looking forward to continuing fundraising efforts for future scholarships and donations.