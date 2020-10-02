MAC Foundation launches enhancement grant campaign

Mineral Area College is known for providing students a quality, affordable education and has changed the course of countless students’ lives and fortified the local workforce by preparing highly skilled and employable graduates. With the current funding cuts and the obstacles created by COVID-19, there are increased challenges in keeping the tradition of higher learning progressing forward.

MAC’s commitment to educational excellence hinges on providing current educational curriculum built on contemporary industry standards and staying up to date on rapidly changing technology. These fundamental keys ensure MAC graduates have the best opportunities for success.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) also recognizes the high cost for meeting the dynamic needs of students, insomuch as the department provides a partial grant funding opportunity to bolster the efforts of proven academic institutions. The incentive provides a $3-for-$1 match for the development and expansion of quality career education.

MAC Foundation is appealing to the community to assist in the endeavor to keep the college on the leading edge of preparing students for the workforce.