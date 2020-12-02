MAC Foundation offers NAP tax credits

Mineral Area College Foundation has been granted approval to offer up to $169,000 in tax credits to qualifying businesses or individuals in exchange for donations to the MAC Foundation. The funds raised from the sale of the tax credits will enable the college to create new career and tech programs.

The tax credits are made available through the Missouri Department of Economic Development, Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) to support community projects in their fundraising efforts. Qualifying businesses or individuals who make a donation to the MAC Foundation for use in this project will receive State of Missouri tax credits in the amount of 50% of their donation.

The tax credit is used to offset the eligible donor's income tax liability and is claimed when the donor files their Missouri tax return. Tax credit not claimed during the tax period in which the contribution was made may be carried over the next five (5) succeeding tax periods. In addition, donors may be able to claim the remaining 50% contribution, for which tax credits were not received, as a nonprofit donation. Donors are encouraged to discuss the option with their accountant or tax attorney. Types of approved donations include cash, materials, labor, real property, stocks, and bonds.

For more information, please contact Kevin Thurman, director of Development at 573-701-1876 or kthurman@mineralarea.edu

Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

