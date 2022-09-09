MAC holds celebration Saturday

There have been several activities this week to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Flat River Junior College/Mineral Area College but the biggest celebration is the Centennial Celebration Saturday.

There will be music, food trucks, and fireworks.

The celebration begins at noon. Throughout the day, there will be a bounce house, and a tie-dye T-shirt station where kids can create their own shirts.

The band, Mountain Mischief will perform on stage at 3 p.m. and will go until 5 p.m. GTO will take the stage from 6 to 8 p.m.

Initially, the Third Annual Motors for MAC was set to be held that day but it has been postponed to Oct. 1. The announcement was made Friday.

The Mineral Area College soccer games start at noon, with another game at 2 p.m., featuring the MAC women vs. Central Methodist University JV and the MAC men vs. Jefferson College. Like the game earlier in the week, the teams will be wearing throwback jerseys to celebrate the college’s centennial and there is no cost to attend the two games. The baseball team will also be in action that day at noon on Hal Loughary field in a matchup with St. Louis Community College.

Food trucks will be available at 2:30 p.m. at Student Lot A. Guests can expect to see Checo’s, Amy’s Goodies, The Rolling Dumplin Pot, Red’s Street Food, Sauced & Loaded Wings, Holy Grounds Coffee, Charlie’s Smokehouse BBQ, and Nana & Papa’s Kettle Corn and more.

The fireworks show begins at 8:30 p.m., and will be shot off between Student Lot A and US 67. Student Lot A will be used for seating, and MAC recommends bringing lawn chairs to sit on. Seating will be best in Student Lot A near the stage where the Mineral Area Kicks Band, under the direction of Dan Schunks, will be performing during the duration of the fireworks show.