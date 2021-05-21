MAC lifting campus mask mandate on Monday

Mineral Area College announced on Friday that it would be lifting its campus mask mandate, starting on Monday.

“Recently the CDC guidance has been updated to allow those who have been fully vaccinated to not wear masks or distance when indoors, except at large gatherings,” the MAC update said. “MAC has consistently followed CDC guidelines from the start of the pandemic, and the result has been very few cases or disruptions to operations.”

Per CDC guidelines, masks and distancing are still recommended indoors for employees, students, and guests who are not fully vaccinated.

“If at any time you feel a mask is appropriate – whether you are vaccinated or not – please feel free to wear one,” the update continued.

MAC said it is grateful for CARES Act funds that continue to allow it to perform additional cleaning, improve air filtration, and consider other options to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Thank you to our students, staff, and guests for your cooperation during this past year,” the update said. “You have done a great job and deserve credit for keeping our campus safe.”