MAC lifting campus mask mandate on Monday

Mineral Area College announced on Friday that it would be lifting its campus mask mandate, starting on Monday.
“Recently the CDC guidance has been updated to allow those who have been fully vaccinated to not wear masks or distance when indoors, except at large gatherings,” the MAC update said. “MAC has consistently followed CDC guidelines from the start of the pandemic, and the result has been very few cases or disruptions to operations.”
Per CDC guidelines, masks and distancing are still recommended indoors for employees, students, and guests who are not fully vaccinated.
“If at any time you feel a mask is appropriate – whether you are vaccinated or not – please feel free to wear one,” the update continued.
MAC said it is grateful for CARES Act funds that continue to allow it to perform additional cleaning, improve air filtration, and consider other options to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“Thank you to our students, staff, and guests for your cooperation during this past year,” the update said. “You have done a great job and deserve credit for keeping our campus safe.”
According to the state’s data, 40.6% of people in the state have initiated and 33.6% have completed vaccination. In St. Francois County, the number is 29.6% for those that initiated vaccination and 24.6% for those that have completed it.
The county has reported 11 cases of COVID-19 in the past week and the positivity rate is 1%.
In total, the county has reported 7,884 confirmed cases and 115 confirmed deaths since the pandemic began.
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.