Four Mineral Area College (MAC) nursing students recently attended the 71st National Student Nurses’ Association (NSNA) Annual Convention, held April 12-16, in Nashville, Tennessee.

The theme of the convention was “A Catalyst for Change,” and that’s exactly what MAC delegates Jacob Baker and Alicia Williamson proposed in presenting their resolution, “In Support of Raising Awareness for Suicide Assessment in Post-COVID Patients.” The duo was so successful in explaining to the house of delegates how important the resolution was for promoting better patient care that it resulted in a vote to pass the resolution.

According to MAC Nursing Professor Esther Blum, MSN, RN, presenting a resolution is an important way to enhance the student experience and gives students the opportunity to make a difference in the nursing field.

“It is a way that nursing students can be a change agent in promoting nursing care and having a voice while still in nursing school,” she said. “The resolutions are research-based and require a rigorous process before being authorized by the NSNA resolution committee to present.”

MAC Student Nurse Association club members Ashley Yoder and Abbey Barton also attended and assisted in the networking and discussion of the resolution with other nursing schools’ delegates. Throughout the week, the convention held learning sessions for the attendees on specific topics, talk groups, and NCLEX prep reviews. Some of the focus sessions included discussion on emergency nursing and the role of the ED nurse, and multidisciplinary nursing licenses (compact licensure).

While the basis of the convention was education, the opportunity to network and meet other student nurses from all over the United States also proved to be beneficial. The engaging conversations promoted growth and sharing of ideas about the scope of nursing practice, and the convention experience provided positive benefits for the attendees in the planning and preparation for becoming a nurse.

