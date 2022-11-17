MAC opening Early Learning Academy

Mineral Area College will hold a ribbon cutting and open house Tuesday for the new MAC Early Learning Academy. The Early Learning Academy will be the second of three buildings at the front entrance of the college’s main campus in Park Hills at 5270 Flat River Road. It sits between the Missouri Highway Patrol and Serenity HospiceCare.

The ribbon cutting is scheduled for 3 p.m., followed by an open house until 6 pm.

The MAC Early Learning Academy is a new high-quality preschool for children ages 2-5 that will open in January. The innovative curriculum will be play-based and designed to support children at all levels of learning while providing opportunities for children to develop a sense of responsibility for each other and the natural environment.

Teachers will focus on the importance of a healthy mind and body and will incorporate Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics (STEAM) principles as they help build confidence in each child’s gifts within the learning community.

The Early Learning Academy has been developed and will be directed by MAC Child Development-Early Childhood Education Professor and Department Chair Jennifer Sikes. With over 25 years of early childhood experience, she is passionate about providing a solid educational foundation for young children and is excited about the opportunity to help meet the community's needs and support working families through the MAC Early Learning Academy.

The Ribbon Cutting will be held in conjunction with the Park Hills-Leadington, Farmington Regional, Desloge, and Bonne Terre Chambers of Commerce. The community and interested families are invited to attend to learn more about this exciting new preschool, meet the staff, and tour the space. Applications will be available for those interested in securing a space for their child at the academy.

For more information, visit www.mineralarea.edu/early-learning-academy or contact Jennifer Sikes at 573-518-2197.