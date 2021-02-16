MAC president discusses challenges as college approaches 100 years

Mineral Area College President Dr. Joe Gilgour was a featured speaker at the State of the County address held Monday morning via Zoom and broadcast on radio.
Gilgour covered the challenges facing MAC and addressed several concerns about recent decisions made about the college’s operations along with future plans.
“One of the first things I wanted to focus on coming into 2019 was increasing the recognition of employees at MAC,” he said. “…I can tell that MAC has some of the best faculty and staff you will find anywhere in the state of Missouri. We nominated for the Missouri Community College Association Awards in every category. We only got four, but we are proud of those four.”
Gilgour listed the recipients:
- Governor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching — Emily Murdock
- Senior Service Award — Dr. Diana Stuart
- Faculty Innovation Award — Dr. Bennett Wood
- Distinguished Legislator Award — Rep. Dale Wright (R-Farmington)
“We did start a sign project in 2020,” Gilgour said. “We put 4x8 signs on business properties, take a picture with the business owner, and then promote them through social media on MAC. We found a lot of businesses were struggling in 2020 due to COVID. We wanted to be able to help out in a little way that we could.”
Some student success stories were next on Gilgour’s list.
“Men’s Cross Country, in their first year of competition at the national tournament in 2019 won the tournament. In 2020, they went back and won it again. Back-to-back national champions, in the 98-year history of MAC and Flat River Junior College, we never had a championship in any sport.”
Gilgour said that he was very proud of the nursing program.
“Eighty percent of law enforcement and health care professionals in the United States go through a community college.”
He stated some nursing program statistics:
- 87% ADN pass rate, national average is 84%
- 88% PN pass rate
- 81% PN retention rate; that’s up from 54%
“During a pandemic in 2020, we were able to put 71 licensed nurses into the field,” Gilgour said.
The reductions over the last year was the next topic for Gilgour.
“Unfortunately, we had some dramatic reductions in the past year. I never want to do this ever in my career, and I’ve done it twice in my first year. It is not something we take lightly, these were not easy decisions to be made.
“MAC has seen a steady reduction in enrollment in the past five years. The worst enrollment decrease in the state among all community colleges and public universities by percentage.
"Enrollment is about 36% of our operating budget. State core funding for community colleges is the same as it was in the 1990s. In April 2020, Governor (Mike) Parson announced he was taking one-twelfth of our state funding. He came back in May and said he was going to take the rest of it for the fiscal year. On July 1, he took another chunk from the new fiscal year.”
He stated that Parson did return the 2022 fiscal year withholding that he took recently. Gilgour said that there was a gap that could not be filled in the budget without further cuts. However, restoring that funding created an “almost zero” chance of doing any more reductions this year.
“COVID had a huge impact on college enrollment throughout the nation,” he said. “The college received CARES Act money through the county. MAC also received CARES Act money through the Higher Education Package in December for $2 million.
“Half of that had to go directly to students. It could not be used for student debt, enrollment or scholarships. We had to cut a check and send it to students.”
The next planned CARES Act is almost twice as much money. The previous funding was very restrictive, and there was a recent meeting with U.S. Senator Roy Blunt to ask for a reduction of restrictions on how to spend the funds.
Gilgour addressed some misinformation on social media that has cropped up recently about the college’s decisions.
“When you have a program with very low enrollment, very low majors, very low graduates, we don’t feel it’s a good use of your tax dollars to spend on those programs, when there are others … that are putting students to work right away,” he said. “The decisions were purely financial, and we hope that the programs that were reduced can come back some day.
“I saw on social media that the arts are cut first, academics are cut first. That’s not true. At MAC, the arts and academics were cut last. Starting in 2020, we did a 10% across the board reduction of all departments and services. Then we did a reduction of personnel, we lost 11 people in the spring, but no academic programs were touched and no teaching faculty were reduced.”
Once Gilgour saw the budget cuts from the state and further loss of enrollment, they had to take the last cuts.
“We are working to keep the community arts, we have a lot of interest from the community about community theater and community choir and band,” he said. “We want to keep those things going … We’re working with some non-profit organizations in the area to keep those things going.”
Addressing the idea that he only cares about sports, Gilgour spoke about his major in theater, and his past acting performances, saying that the Arts had a huge impact on his life.
“As far as athletics, yes, you probably heard we bought a bus for athletics,” he said. “Every year prior to soccer coming to MAC, we were spending $100,000 a year on athletic travel to games. By purchasing a 52-passenger bus that we paid $42,000 for, that ended up saving MAC $50-70,000 a year on travel.
Gilgour stressed that MAC does have a robust athletic program, and was not ashamed to say it.
“We have more sports than any other community college in the state.”
On the other side of the issue, Gilgour noted that MAC has less full-time employees in the athletics department than any other community college in the state.
“We have three full-time head coaches,” he said. “All of our assistant coaches work for basically nothing. There’s not really a lot of places for reductions there.
"All those programs are full of students. When your enrollment decline is as steady as it was, cutting an athletic program eliminates a bunch of students from your enrollment.”
People have asked Gilgour how to help.
“There are three ways. Enrollment, donations and advocacy … Now’s the time, get enrolled in classes in MAC, we need you. To donate, go to the Mineralarea.edu website, click on the foundation, there’s lots of opportunities to give to MAC."
As far as advocacy, community colleges in the state of Missouri educate more than 40% of all college students. However, they only get 15% of state funding for higher education.
"We would like to see an increase in that. So, advocating with your legislators, with the governor’s office specifically is very good.”
He said that the Missouri Community College Association legislative agenda is to move that funding up to 17%.
Gilgour shared the plans for MAC’s future.
“What’s next at MAC?” he asked. “…We still have over 80 pathways to a degree or certificate. We are still planning technical expansion.
"We did get the Community Development Block Grant. That is to provide a 4,800-square-foot welding facility on the MAC Campus. A catch to that grant is that we have to have a donation from a business or industry of $338,000. That business or industry will get half of that back in tax credits, they can use over multiple years. We had them sold when we got notification of the grant. But then pandemic hit and those businesses were not able to support that purchase.”
According to Gilgour, any business in the state would qualify for the tax credits.
“We also were awarded the MoExcels Grant that provided a 4,800-square-foot HVAC facility,” he said. “That grant was put on hold in 2020, but there are indications that it will be back in the budget for fiscal year 2022.
“These are all a part of the Center for Excellence, which is a 50,000-square-foot facility for adult programming for welding, HVAC, machine tools, industrial/electrical maintenance, automotive; all kinds of programs where adult students can get certifications and training and go straight to the workforce.”
MAC is also interested in expanding their service area.
“We are looking at expansion, there is interest in adding us into the Cape Girardeau and Jackson market,” Gilgour said. “We do have outreach sites in Fredericktown, Potosi and Perryville. There’s no reason Cape Girardeau can’t be one of those as well. There will be more info on that later.”
Gilgour finished his address by stating an upcoming important milestone in the history of MAC.
“In 1922, on Sept. 5, Flat River Junior College opened its doors to its first students in this area,” he said. “On Sept. 5, 2022 MAC will celebrate 100 years, the second oldest community college in the state of Missouri. We are going to begin planning that celebration.”
