MAC president discusses challenges as college approaches 100 years

“When you have a program with very low enrollment, very low majors, very low graduates, we don’t feel it’s a good use of your tax dollars to spend on those programs, when there are others … that are putting students to work right away,” he said. “The decisions were purely financial, and we hope that the programs that were reduced can come back some day.

“I saw on social media that the arts are cut first, academics are cut first. That’s not true. At MAC, the arts and academics were cut last. Starting in 2020, we did a 10% across the board reduction of all departments and services. Then we did a reduction of personnel, we lost 11 people in the spring, but no academic programs were touched and no teaching faculty were reduced.”

Once Gilgour saw the budget cuts from the state and further loss of enrollment, they had to take the last cuts.

“We are working to keep the community arts, we have a lot of interest from the community about community theater and community choir and band,” he said. “We want to keep those things going … We’re working with some non-profit organizations in the area to keep those things going.”

Addressing the idea that he only cares about sports, Gilgour spoke about his major in theater, and his past acting performances, saying that the Arts had a huge impact on his life.