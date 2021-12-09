MAC president takes part in radiothon

Starting Friday morning and going into the wee hours of Saturday, Mineral Area College President Dr. Joe Gilgour will steal the show on KHITS 94.3 FM in Farmington.

For 24 hours Gilgour will be playing music and talking to sponsors starting at 7 a.m. Friday and trying to stay awake until 7 a.m. Saturday. The radiothon is designed to raise funds for the Mineral Area College Foundation’s Enhancement Grant Campaign.

“People have bought time slots to come in and talk about their business or organization, that’s how we raise money,” Gilgour said. “Aside from playing music, people from MAC’s programs will be coming in and talk about things they’re doing.

“It’s kind of an informational day. We raise about $5,000 when we do this. With the enhancement grant, that’s 3 to 1, so it’s actually $20,000 at the end of the day.”

Gilgour says that he has one sponsor coming in at 1 a.m. Saturday. “My night gets pretty slow there for a little bit. That’s when I play the most music, even though most people are not listening. There are a few people that are listening, because they’ll send me messages, but it’s not very many.”

And no, he doesn’t take any naps during the dark hours of the night playing music.

“If I took a nap, I probably wouldn’t wake up until 7 a.m. I power through with a lot of energy drinks and try to stay alert throughout the night. When I get done at 7, I’m ready to go home.”

To listen, Gilgour will be on 94.3 FM on the radio, or the 94.3 FM KHITS app or https://www.khits943.com/

There will be interviews with corporate partners including the 24-Hour Sponsors, Central Methodist University and Hammack Advisory Group; hourly sponsors will be US Tool Group, Hubs Pub, Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy, Parkland Health Center and The Pasta House Company. Various MAC, faculty and staff will be stopping by to talk about all MAC has to offer and everyone will be invited to participate in radio games.

All proceeds from the event benefit the Enhancement Grant, which receives a state match of up to $3-to-$1 to purchase equipment, curriculum, and training programs for Mineral Area College. Give online at the Alumni/Foundation page at www.MineralArea.edu or by mail a check to MAC Foundation, PO Box 1000, Park Hills, MO 63601. Indicate Enhancement Grant in the memo.

In addition to the sponsors previously mentioned, MAC Foundation extends a special thanks Dockins Broadcast Group for hosting the event and Memorial United Methodist Church for technical support.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.