MAC radio takeover planned for Friday

Mineral Area College President Dr. Joe Gilgour has a unique 24-hour event planned to raise funds for the Mineral Area College Foundation’s Enhancement Grant campaign. Starting at 7 a.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Saturday, he is taking over KHITS 94.3 FM in Farmington.

That’s right. A 24-hour radiothon to support MAC students. You can help by listening, sponsoring, or donating.

Tune in during the radiothon to learn more about Mineral Area College, hear interviews with local sponsors, and see how a college president fares as a radio personality for 24 hours straight. There are several ways to listen: Tune in to KHITS 94.3 FM on your radio, download the 94.3 FM KHITS app, or listen online at https://www.khits943.com/

Just a few opportunities remain for event sponsors. For as little as $100, a business or organization can sponsor an hour of the radiothon. Sponsors receive on-air mentions along with a 10-minute interview during their designated hour. Call the MAC Foundation office at 573-518-2114 to secure a sponsorship spot.