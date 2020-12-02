MAC radio takeover planned for Friday

Mineral Area College President Dr. Joe Gilgour has a unique 24-hour event planned to raise funds for the Mineral Area College Foundation’s Enhancement Grant campaign. Starting at 7 a.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Saturday, he is taking over KHITS 94.3 FM in Farmington.
That’s right. A 24-hour radiothon to support MAC students. You can help by listening, sponsoring, or donating.
Tune in during the radiothon to learn more about Mineral Area College, hear interviews with local sponsors, and see how a college president fares as a radio personality for 24 hours straight. There are several ways to listen: Tune in to KHITS 94.3 FM on your radio, download the 94.3 FM KHITS app, or listen online at https://www.khits943.com/
Support Local Journalism
Just a few opportunities remain for event sponsors. For as little as $100, a business or organization can sponsor an hour of the radiothon. Sponsors receive on-air mentions along with a 10-minute interview during their designated hour. Call the MAC Foundation office at 573-518-2114 to secure a sponsorship spot.
All proceeds from the event benefit the Enhancement Grant, which receives a state match of up to $3-to-$1 to purchase equipment, curriculum, and training programs for Mineral Area College. Donations can be made on the Alumni/Foundation page at www.MineralArea.edu or by mailing a check to MAC Foundation, PO Box 1000, Park Hills, MO 63601. Indicate Enhancement Grant in the memo.
MAC Foundation would like to thank the following sponsors who have already committed support: Dockins Broadcast Group, Hammack Advisory Group, Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce, Missouri Baptist University, Parkland Health Center, Weems Insurance Agency, St. Francois County Rotary, State Farm Chris Morrison Agency, Save A Lot, Central Methodist University, US Tool, First State Community Bank, The Pasta House Company, and Memorial United Methodist Church.
For more information about the radiothon or MAC Foundation, please contact Kevin Thurman, kthurman@MineralArea.edu, or by calling 573-518-2261.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!