MAC reaches new transfer agreement with Columbia College

Leaders from Columbia College and Mineral Area College recently announced a new articulation agreement between the two institutions.
The agreement enables students at Mineral Area College to easily transfer into one of the bachelor's degree programs at Columbia College at any of the college’s locations or online.
"We are very pleased to grow our relationship with a quality institution like Mineral Area College," said Columbia College Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Piyusha Singh. "By removing barriers for MAC students to earn their bachelor’s degrees, we can fulfill our mission of changing lives through access to quality education."
Located in Park Hills, Mineral Area College is a public community college offering a variety of associate degree and certificate programs. MAC graduates became eligible to receive this benefit through Columbia College on May 1, 2021, and can learn more about the transfer process by visiting the college’s transfer equivalency portal.
"This agreement streamlines the pathway for MAC students to complete a bachelor’s degree at Columbia College," said Mineral Area College President Dr. Joe Gilgour. "We’re excited about the additional opportunities this will provide for our students as they continue their educational journey."
Columbia College offers six sessions lasting eight weeks each, allowing students to complete their degree quickly. Students can earn an associate degree in 20 months, a bachelor’s degree in three-and-a-half years, and a master’s degree in only 12 months. The college is very transfer-friendly and also features the Truition program, which offers a transparent look at the cost of college by eliminating all fees and providing books at no cost.
For more information on the articulation agreement, please reach out to admissions@ccis.edu or contact Kelsey Anderson, assistant director of Business Partnerships with Columbia College, at kaanderson@ccis.edu.
Founded in 1851 in Columbia, Missouri, Columbia College has helped students advance their lives through higher education for more than 170 years. As a private, nonprofit, liberal arts and sciences institution, the college takes pride in its small classes, experienced faculty and quality educational programs. The college, accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, features more than 30 locations nationwide and offers day, evening and online classes. Columbia College has more than 94,000 alumni worldwide.