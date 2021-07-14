MAC reaches new transfer agreement with Columbia College

Leaders from Columbia College and Mineral Area College recently announced a new articulation agreement between the two institutions.

The agreement enables students at Mineral Area College to easily transfer into one of the bachelor's degree programs at Columbia College at any of the college’s locations or online.

"We are very pleased to grow our relationship with a quality institution like Mineral Area College," said Columbia College Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Piyusha Singh. "By removing barriers for MAC students to earn their bachelor’s degrees, we can fulfill our mission of changing lives through access to quality education."

Located in Park Hills, Mineral Area College is a public community college offering a variety of associate degree and certificate programs. MAC graduates became eligible to receive this benefit through Columbia College on May 1, 2021, and can learn more about the transfer process by visiting the college’s transfer equivalency portal.