MAC reports successful golf tournament

Despite the pandemic, Mineral Area College Director of Development Kevin Thurman told the Board of Trustees during Thursday’s meeting that this year’s Foundation Golf Tournament was the best one yet.
They raised a little more than $21,000; they normally bring in $14,000-$15,000. There were 62 teams.
“With a lot of events being canceled including foundation events, one thing we were able to do and somewhat socially distance is golf,” Thurman said.
He said the upcoming MAC Athletics Department Golf Tournament on Sept. 18 already has 52 teams, which is the most they’ve ever had.
The MAC Foundation is also partnering with the athletics department to start a Booster Club.
“So we're going to be pushing out some flyers and information on the booster club with different levels to join,” Thurman said.
Board members Camille Nations and Scott Sikes became the first two members, Thurman said, as they joined before the meeting.
“Lifetime hotdogs,” Nations mentioned as one of the perks.
Thurman also told the board that they will start the Enhancement Grant fundraising campaign on Oct. 1. Provost Roger McMillian detailed earlier in the meeting for the board several purchases that had been made using Enhancement Grant funds, including a drone for the agriculture department and a laser cutting piece of equipment for the manufacturing program.
“Roger spent all the money that college has,” Thurman said jokingly. “So be ready for (the fundraising campaign) because we're going to need you more than ever because we're broke.”
The Enhancement Grant provides a large portion of the funds required to purchase state-of-the-art equipment, curriculum and training programs.
McMillian said he has been encouraged by the state to spend those funds as quickly as possible.
“My Enhancement Grant this year was cut 24.7% right off the top of our award,” he explained. “So we're having to funnel through while we can. But from the finance director at the state, they encouraged schools to spend, spend quickly because they expect cuts to come in at some point.”
A couple of the purchases McMillian detailed were made using some funding from the CARES Act, including $54,146.50 for PPE equipment for all Allied Health students.
This year, all of the school’s clinical partners will require students to provide their own PPE. In the past, they’ve provided the students with masks, shields, and gowns.
“In the spring, they have stopped us from coming in,” McMillian added. “But several of them have opened back up and we're back in, but they are now requiring us to help them help to allow our students in.”
President Dr. Joe Gilgour honored Financial Aid and Admissions Director Denise Sebastian with a Champions of Excellence Award, although she wasn’t able to attend the meeting. Sebastian was key in working with the funds from the CARES Act.
“Getting that process organized, dealing with the daily changes from the government on how we could use that money, and getting it out to the students and calculating all that, she tirelessly worked on that and got it done,” Gilgour said.
Dean of Student Service Julie Sheets gave the board an update on enrollment numbers, which as of Thursday, are down 199 students or 9.9% from last year. The school is down 1,348 credit hours or 5.8%. But Sheets said it could be worse.
“We are really doing good,” Sheets said. “That sounds odd to say, but in comparison to other community colleges that I am on a call with frequently, some of them are in the 20 (percent).”
She did mention that students are enrolling in more hours, up to 12 this year compared to 10.84 last year, and that there also has been a decrease in web students, which is unexpected.
They plan to have 220 students living in student housing at College Park, which Sheets said is the first time it’s been full since 2015.
“I don't know whether to jump for joy or bite my fingernails off, but we'll see how this goes,” she added.
In other business, the board:
- approved the proposed property tax rate of .4683, which is the same as last year.
- approved a new policy for wire fraud insurance.
- approved the reemployment of Federal Trio employees, including Upward Bound, Talent Search, and Excel.
- approved the agreement with Missouri Baptist University, in which there were no changes.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
