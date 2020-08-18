MAC reports successful golf tournament

President Dr. Joe Gilgour honored Financial Aid and Admissions Director Denise Sebastian with a Champions of Excellence Award, although she wasn’t able to attend the meeting. Sebastian was key in working with the funds from the CARES Act.

“Getting that process organized, dealing with the daily changes from the government on how we could use that money, and getting it out to the students and calculating all that, she tirelessly worked on that and got it done,” Gilgour said.

Dean of Student Service Julie Sheets gave the board an update on enrollment numbers, which as of Thursday, are down 199 students or 9.9% from last year. The school is down 1,348 credit hours or 5.8%. But Sheets said it could be worse.

“We are really doing good,” Sheets said. “That sounds odd to say, but in comparison to other community colleges that I am on a call with frequently, some of them are in the 20 (percent).”

She did mention that students are enrolling in more hours, up to 12 this year compared to 10.84 last year, and that there also has been a decrease in web students, which is unexpected.

They plan to have 220 students living in student housing at College Park, which Sheets said is the first time it’s been full since 2015.