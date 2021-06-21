MAC soccer teams to play at Engler Park next season

The Mineral Area College soccer teams will have a new home field next season.

The MAC Board of Trustees met in a special meeting on Monday to approve spending $21,000 to repair and improve Richardson Field at Engler Park in Farmington.

The college will split the $42,000 cost with Farmington Football Club, according to MAC President Dr. Joe Gilgour, so they can use the field, too.

“Engler needs a little bit of work to get it ready for college level soccer,” he said. “The only other alternative is to do home games out of town at Creve Coeur, and there's obviously an expense for that.”

To play at Creve Coeur, he said, it would be $500 for two games, plus transportation and meals costs.

There are nine home games in this upcoming season that starts in August.

Last season, the teams played at North County High School because the season was shifted to the spring due to the pandemic. But this season, they will play in the fall, which will conflict with football on the high school fields.

“So that puts us in a little bit of a bind,” Gilgour added.

He said the cost of the repairs will be paid for by the soccer teams.