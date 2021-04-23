MAC spring plant sale starts on Monday

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We were able to thread the needle between COVID, supply, teaching, and trying to wind the program down,” Follis said. “Because obviously that plays a factor in purchasing and decisions and stuff like that. So we're ready to go out on top, if you will, go out on a high note and keep the same quality that we’ve always had.”

All proceeds from the sale will go to the MAC Food Pantry, which is run by employees Jennifer Sikes and Ellen Miller.

“Those ladies have done a great job in starting that,” he said. “So I felt like there wasn't a need for us, for ag, to have it, obviously. The program's gone, but we need to make sure that it goes somewhere. And the food pantry is the logical choice, right, we produce food.”

Follis is also hoping that the department’s refrigerators and coolers will also be transitioned to the pantry.

“So they can start taking cold items like milk and cheese and things which they can't do now,” he added. “If there’s a good thing out of the program being eliminated is the fact that, hopefully, those things we use for lab supplies that had to be refrigerated or kept cool and things, hopefully, those will be used for that, too.”