MAC spring plant sale starts on Monday

Mineral Area College Department of Agriculture’s spring plant sale is set to bloom on Monday.
The sale will run Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the campus greenhouses.
It’s the 25th year for the sale, but also the last, as the school’s administration has made the decision to eliminate the program at the end of the school year for budgetary reasons.
The pandemic has brought a few changes, according to Chad Follis, the department director.
The sale will be spaced out between both greenhouses, the shade house, and outside.
“We’re kind of spread out all over the place this year because of COVID,” he said. “So that's one thing folks need to kind of be aware of. We’ll have signs out to direct people.”
Follis said they will have their normal selection this year, just maybe not as many options as in the past because of the pandemic.
“We couldn't get in some things like we normally would,” he added. “The supply chain in agriculture, horticulture, greenhouses is backed up just like it is everywhere else.”
But he said they will still have a good representation with a several trees and shrubs and more than 500 hanging baskets, including ferns, petunias, and everything in between. There will be a greenhouse full of annual bedding plants like petunias, begonias, geraniums, and other traditional ones. There will also be half a greenhouse full of tomatoes, peppers, and common herbs.
“We were able to thread the needle between COVID, supply, teaching, and trying to wind the program down,” Follis said. “Because obviously that plays a factor in purchasing and decisions and stuff like that. So we're ready to go out on top, if you will, go out on a high note and keep the same quality that we’ve always had.”
All proceeds from the sale will go to the MAC Food Pantry, which is run by employees Jennifer Sikes and Ellen Miller.
“Those ladies have done a great job in starting that,” he said. “So I felt like there wasn't a need for us, for ag, to have it, obviously. The program's gone, but we need to make sure that it goes somewhere. And the food pantry is the logical choice, right, we produce food.”
Follis is also hoping that the department’s refrigerators and coolers will also be transitioned to the pantry.
“So they can start taking cold items like milk and cheese and things which they can't do now,” he added. “If there’s a good thing out of the program being eliminated is the fact that, hopefully, those things we use for lab supplies that had to be refrigerated or kept cool and things, hopefully, those will be used for that, too.”
At the sale, they will take cash, checks, and cards. But they prefer checks. If you want to use a card, you will have to go inside to Student Services to pay.
Students will be available to help with loading plants into vehicles.
The agriculture department has often been a go-to for community members with questions. Follis recommends that if any community members have any agriculture questions, concerns, or needs in the future, they should contact the University of Missouri Extension Office in their county. The St. Francois County office can be reached at 573-756-4539.
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.