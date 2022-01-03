MAC staff receive Missouri Community College Association awards

Mineral Area College is pleased to recognize the following faculty and staff award winners who were honored at the annual Missouri Community College Association Convention, held Nov. 10-12 in Branson.

Technology Innovation Award

Dr. Shawn Young, professor and education program coordinator, received the Technology Innovation Award, which recognizes the creative use of technology in the classroom. Dr. Young began his innovative, creative, and effective use of technology long before it was required by the pandemic. Because he had tested and true skills using Zoom in his classroom, he was an amazing source of support to other faculty members who were forced to begin using technology to continue communication when classes could not meet safely face to face. The award honors Young’s knowledge, positive attitude, and collaboration which helped MAC faculty and staff connect meaningfully with students in spite of social distancing challenges.

Classified Staff Achievement Award

Systems Support Analyst and Esports Coach Chris Visnovske was honored with the Classified Staff Achievement Award in recognition of his positive impact at MAC. Visnovske’s colleagues nominated him for his professionalism, dedication, ability to problem solve, and willingness to go above and beyond to meet technical needs across campus. They noted his hard work over the past year to research and develop an Esports program at MAC which will launch in Spring 2022. The award celebrates Visnovske’s leadership, vision, and passion to improve, all while providing excellent customer service.

Governor’s Excellence in Teaching

Former Theatre Director Chuck Gallaher received the Governor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching, an honor given to top community college teachers in Missouri. A precursor to the state award, Gallaher was elected by his peers as the 2021 MAC Faculty Member of the Year, recognizing him for being innovative, creative, and ambitious, with a work ethic that nurtures high standards of excellence.

Senior Service Award

Dr. George Saum received the Senior Service Award, which is presented annually to a long-serving employee from each of Missouri’s twelve community colleges. Faculty and staff chose Saum for the award in honor of his service to the college and dedication to his students during his more than 20 years of instructing Physics at MAC.

