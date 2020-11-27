MAC students get creative for poinsettia sale next week

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Prices for most of the poinsettias will range from $6 to $10. They also do wholesale for churches and other civic groups.

Not feeling in the poinsettia mood? Or can’t get out to get one but still want to support the students? This year, you can sponsor a poinsettia and it will be delivered to a long-term care facility or senior center. There will even be a sticker with the sponsor’s name on it.

“They can't get out because the pandemic and family can't get into visit see them,” Follis said. “We'll obviously drop those off and let the companies bring them in. We won’t be entering the buildings. Just a way to brighten people's day.”

They also donate any they have left over.

To sponsor a poinsettia, contact the agriculture department at 573-431-4593 or email cfollis@MineralArea.edu.

The poinsettias are the big draw of the sale, but there will also be MAC-produced honey for sale for those with a sweet tooth.

While Follis was managing the glittering and painting of the poinsettias on Monday, he was also overseeing the extraction of honey from their two hives on campus. They team up with Parkland Beekeepers to manage the hives.