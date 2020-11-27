MAC students get creative for poinsettia sale next week

It’s not every day that students in the agriculture department at Mineral Area College get to play with glitter.
But Monday was one of those days. The greenhouse turned into an art studio as students prepared for the annual poinsettia sale next week.
The sale runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 30 through Dec. 3 in the greenhouse with all proceeds going to the Professional Agricultural Student Club.
After growing about 600 poinsettias, the students got to unleash their creative side. They dusted with red, green, gold, and silver glitter. They sprinkled on a little snow. They even squirted on a little paint, creating an almost tie-dye like effect with the blue, purple, pink, red, yellow, and orange colors on the white poinsettias.
“Every one's unique,” said Dr. Chad Follis, chair of the agriculture department. “Every one's kind of a work art. Each one's got its own distinct color, flavor, flair you can't find anywhere else.”
You won’t find these at Walmart, Menards, or Lowe’s. Even if you do find a painted one, he added, it’s been mass produced. Not a one-of-a-kind student masterpiece that looks like it might fit in at Barbie’s dream house or on a Grateful Dead T-shirt.
But don’t worry, if you’re a traditionalist, there will be plenty of poinsettias in their natural beauty. Or just a touch of glitter, if you’re just looking for a hint of rock ‘n roll.
Prices for most of the poinsettias will range from $6 to $10. They also do wholesale for churches and other civic groups.
Not feeling in the poinsettia mood? Or can’t get out to get one but still want to support the students? This year, you can sponsor a poinsettia and it will be delivered to a long-term care facility or senior center. There will even be a sticker with the sponsor’s name on it.
“They can't get out because the pandemic and family can't get into visit see them,” Follis said. “We'll obviously drop those off and let the companies bring them in. We won’t be entering the buildings. Just a way to brighten people's day.”
They also donate any they have left over.
To sponsor a poinsettia, contact the agriculture department at 573-431-4593 or email cfollis@MineralArea.edu.
The poinsettias are the big draw of the sale, but there will also be MAC-produced honey for sale for those with a sweet tooth.
While Follis was managing the glittering and painting of the poinsettias on Monday, he was also overseeing the extraction of honey from their two hives on campus. They team up with Parkland Beekeepers to manage the hives.
They normally get about 200 bottles of honey. But with COVID carving in to their time on campus and cancelling their summer training program, Follis expects about 70.
“So we weren’t able to work the bees for maximum honey production,” he said.
