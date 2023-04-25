Two Mineral Area College students were named to the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) All-Missouri Team at the Missouri Community College Association (MCCA) and Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Awards Luncheon, held April 13, at Stephens College in Columbia.

Cooper Sago and Jena Adams earned the distinction, which recognizes high-achieving two-year college students who demonstrate academic excellence, intellectual rigor, leadership, and service that extends their education beyond the classroom to benefit society. They each received a medal, certificate, and $250 scholarship honoring their achievement.

Sago, of Desloge, is majoring in art/graphic design and will continue his education at Missouri State University. His career goal is to become a graphic designer. While at MAC, he has been involved in choir, Art Club, student government, and PTK. He received multiple awards in the MAC art show and has been named to the Dean’s List.

Adams, of Farmington, intends to transfer to Southwest Baptist University to major in biology as the next step toward pursuing her doctorate in physical therapy. While at MAC, she has been involved in PTK and Chi Alpha. She also received multiple awards in the MAC art show and has been named to the Dean’s List.

PTK is the largest honor society in higher education, with nearly 1,300 chapters in the United States and beyond. More than 3.8 million students have been inducted since its founding in 1918, with over 250,000 active members annually.

MCCA is a statewide organization through which Missouri’s community colleges share ideas and advance common goals. MCCA provides advocacy, information, professional development, and networking opportunities for community college faculty, staff, administrators, and trustees.