Two Mineral Area College (MAC) students were honored with Breaking Traditions Awards from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) this spring. The Breaking Traditions Awards are awarded annually to outstanding nontraditional career and technical students in the state. DESE considers nontraditional careers to be occupations in fields of work in which one gender comprises less than 25 percent of the individuals employed.

Daphna Jones Spirit Award

MAC freshman Associate Degree Nursing student Cody Campbell received the Breaking Traditions Daphna Jones Spirit Award at an April 26th ceremony at the Governor’s Mansion in Jefferson City. Cody will receive a $500 scholarship to Mineral Area College as part of the award package.

The Daphna Jones Spirit Award is a statewide honor presented to someone who exemplifies an unbreakable spirit, has overcome undue hardships, braved harsh obstacles, stood courageously against troubles, and has had the tenacity to surpass all odds.

MAC’s nursing faculty nominated Cody because he embodies all the qualifications for the award. He is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, receiving many medals, ribbons, and a meritorious promotion to Sergeant E5 for heroic action in Afghanistan. He also volunteers for the veteran’s suicide hotline and serves as a volunteer firefighter and first responder.

Breaking Traditions Regional Winner

MAC sophomore Engineering Technology – Design Drafting student Isabelle Bruckerhoff was chosen as a Breaking Traditions Female Secondary Regional Winner. She graduated from Mineral Area College this May and was also honored as the college's 2023 Career and Technical Education Outstanding Student. Isabelle will enter the workforce immediately and then plans to continue her studies with the eventual goal of completing a master’s degree in architecture.