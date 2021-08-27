MAC to hold informational meeting on Social Work program

The program is led by highly-qualified, experienced UMSL professors and is an affordable, convenient option for students in the Park Hills and Farmington areas. Classes are designed to be flexible for those working full-time and also to foster connections on campus.

“The students are able to make really strong connections with each other in the cohort,” Curtis said. “They have that support network as they're going through the program together, and they’re also able to build relationships with professors. Our classes are small enough that they get to know their professors.”

Curtis added that many of the adjunct professors live in the community and are graduates of the program themselves. Additionally, many graduates have made a positive impact on the community. Some have gone into government to drive policy changes, while others have worked to improve issues in the area related to addiction and family services.

“It has just been a positive win-win situation for everyone,” Davenport said.

There is also a high demand for social work professionals due to MAC’s proximity to three prison systems, the Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center and several substance use and mental health service providers.