MAC to receive $5 million for tech center

Mineral Area College’s future Career and Technical Center got a big boost from the Missouri Legislature.
The college is set to receive $5 million for the center in the most recent budget.
During last week’s Board of Trustees meeting, MAC President Dr. Joe Gilgour said he is appreciative of the local legislators who worked to make it happen.
He said the credit goes to Reps. Mike Henderson and Dale Wright.
“In fact, we're the only community college in the state to get something specifically for us in the budget,” Gilgour said. “Really, those guys worked so hard. I mean, they were in committee meetings and conference calls and they just did a great job for us.
"We really appreciate that and Elaine Gannon supporting us in the Senate level when that came through. That's a big deal, so we're really excited about that.”
Every community college will also get $1.5 million for deferred maintenance, which Gilgour said it great.
“We have a lot of different things that we need to work on,” he added. “That it will go pretty fast, actually.”
Although the Missouri Community College Association was asking for $30 million added to the core funding, the state approved $10 million.
“It’s not a huge impact to MAC,” Gilgour explained. “It does help us a little bit. It really helps some of the more underfunded community colleges in the state.”
The funding is distributed to the twelve colleges based on head count and how much they receive from the state. MAC falls in the middle, according to Gilgour. They receive about $2,400 per student, whereas Ozarks Technical Community College is at the bottom with $1,600.
“Obviously, $30 million would have brought more as spread out,” he said. “But we're still excited about that. We're happy about it and we've got great legislative support locally at MAC and really appreciate that.”
In other business related to tech education, the board approved the recommendation of the naming rights committee for the new welding facility.
As part of the Community Development Block Grant, Gilgour said, MAC had to sell Neighborhood Assistance Program Credits to start the process for the facility.
“Those credits were pretty much sold and then COVID hit and we weren’t able to do that,” he explained. "But we're fortunate to have a family step up — the Gibson family — and purchase those credit for us, which means we can start construction on that. And part of that process is they requested the naming rights to the building, which we're happy to oblige with.”
Gilgour said they formed a committee that included a staff, board, foundation, and student representative.
“They've asked the building be named the William Dickerson Welding Technology Center,” he continued. “They're naming it after a long-term Lee Mechanical employee, who passed away last year, and they would like to honor him by naming this building after him.”
The board approved the name.
The trustees also approved an up to $813,000 expenditure for the CBDG project for the welding facility.
“We hope to have bids out for the labor portion of it come the end of this month,” Facilities Director Barry Wilfong said.
Also, during his president’s report, Gilgour said he met with 98 employees in small groups over the spring semester to hear their concerns over the past year. He said the meetings were eye-opening.
“Some of the themes, though, that I want to just tell you about is advising,” he said. “A lot of people are concerned about advising — from all areas of campus — faculty, staff, everyone, as well as dual credit — how that works, the community and their perception of the institution throughout the school districts.”
He also said there was a lot of discussion about the MAC family and finding opportunities to get together again and get to know each other.
“COVID’s really messed that up,” he added. “So hopefully soon that will come back and we can kind of build that back up again.”
In an enrollment report, Dean of Student Services Julie Sheets told the board that credit hours for the summer are up 3.8% but head count is down .6%.
For the fall, head count is up 1.2% and credit hours are down 4.2%.
As for College Park student housing in the fall, Sheets said they have 76 new applicants and 54 who will be returning.
In other business, the board:
- Approved three requisitions over $10,000: $10,305 and $28,134.98 MOBIUS fees for the library and $36,772 for nursing kids, which are a part of student fees.
- Heard an update from MAC Foundation Director Kevin Thurman, who said the golf tournament was a success with 71 teams. He said it’s expected to the best yet for fundraising. He also said the trivia night is scheduled for July 24 and the athletic booster club golf tournament will be Sept. 10.
- Approved revisions to two board policies.
- Approved the renewal of athletic insurance with Berkley Accident and Health for the base layer for $29,500 and with U.S. Fire for catastrophic for $5,000. It’s an increase of $4,197 with the addition of the soccer teams.
- Approved the bid of Athletico for $45,641.60 for athletic training, which is an increase of $7,767 with the addition of the soccer teams.
- Approved a five-year Taskstream (Watermark) contract for assessments and strategic planning.
- Approved a three-year contract with ATI for nursing assessments.
