MAC to receive $5 million for tech center

Gilgour said they formed a committee that included a staff, board, foundation, and student representative.

“They've asked the building be named the William Dickerson Welding Technology Center,” he continued. “They're naming it after a long-term Lee Mechanical employee, who passed away last year, and they would like to honor him by naming this building after him.”

The board approved the name.

The trustees also approved an up to $813,000 expenditure for the CBDG project for the welding facility.

“We hope to have bids out for the labor portion of it come the end of this month,” Facilities Director Barry Wilfong said.

Also, during his president’s report, Gilgour said he met with 98 employees in small groups over the spring semester to hear their concerns over the past year. He said the meetings were eye-opening.

“Some of the themes, though, that I want to just tell you about is advising,” he said. “A lot of people are concerned about advising — from all areas of campus — faculty, staff, everyone, as well as dual credit — how that works, the community and their perception of the institution throughout the school districts.”