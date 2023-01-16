MAC Trivia Night to be held Jan. 27

Mineral Area College Foundation will hold its annual Trivia Night on Jan. 27 in the Bob Sechrest Field House at Mineral Area College. Doors open at 6 p.m., and trivia begins at 7 p.m.

One of the best-attended trivia nights in the area, the MAC Foundation has a goal of making this year the biggest ever in support of their mission to advance, encourage, assist, promote and support the growth and development of MAC, its student body, faculty, and administration.

The evening will be hosted by MAC President Dr. Joe Gilgour, who says this year’s proceeds will support the college’s Centennial Campaign.

“This is always a fun event to host,” said Gilgour. “We look forward to seeing many of the teams who have played with us in the past and welcome new competitors! Join us for an evening of trivia and help support innovation and progress at MAC.”

The cost is $160 per team of 8 players, which includes complimentary pizza, nachos, soda, and water. Another feature of the evening will be a Dessert Dash, where tables can place a bid to be first in line to choose a sweet treat. Teams are welcome to bring additional food for their table, and alcoholic beverages are permitted for those 21and older.

For more information or to register, call 573-518-2114, or visit www.MineralArea.edu/AlumniFoundation.