MAC trustees approve rise in tuition, fees

Mineral Area College students will be paying a little bit more to attend classes beginning in fiscal year 2023 after the school's board of trustees voted to raise tuition rates at its Feb. 10 meeting.

Dr. Joe Gilgour, MAC president, recommended the proposed increases and additional fees prior to the matter being brought up for a vote.

"The administration is recommending an increase of $10 per credit hour for in-district, out-of-district, out-of-state and international tuition rates, and an increase of $2 per credit hour for dual credit and dual enrollment, as well as the elimination of the technology fee, [and] creation of a student support fee of $9 per credit hour," he said.

Following the motion and second, the increases and additional fees were approved unanimously with no further discussion.

Asked after the meeting why the decision was made by the school's administration to raise tuition, Dr. Gilgour said, "We needed to raise tuition to keep up with the rising cost of education, supplies, and salaries. We didn't raise our tuition last year, but even with the increase, we are still the best value of any college our residents can attend.

"Nearly all colleges in Missouri are increasing their tuition this year. We just did it earlier than the others so our students could start planning ahead. Most of our students are from St. Francois County. If they went anywhere else they would have to pay out-of-district tuition — or out of state if outside Missouri. Ours is still the lowest by far and it falls under the A+ total and Pell Grant total."

In Gilgour's monthly report to the trustees, he announced that ground preparation had begun for the new Workforce Innovation and Education Center being constructed on the Park Hills campus.

"If you came in through the main entrance, you see the technical facility," he said. "They're moving a lot of dirt and they're burning off a lot of brush. They started on the roadway to that facility yesterday. It's exciting to see dirt moving along that area. That's just the beginning, of course. It's going to continue for a long time and be really special for us."

Later in the meeting, the board of trustees unanimously approved, except for the abstention of Trustee Mit Landrum, the use of no more than $5 million in state funds to hire Brockmiller Construction as the construction manager at risk for the Workforce Innovation and Education Center. Brockmiller will do all the bidding out of subcontractors for the project.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Nov. 4 for the 80,500-square-foot training facility. At that time, Gilgour described the structure as the school's latest and greatest attempt to "meet the demands of area employers and provide students with opportunities to receive specialized, technical skills training to secure well-paying jobs close to home."

According to architectural specs for the center, the building will include 12 classrooms, more than 26,000 square feet of program-specific lab space and 7,000 square feet of flexible lab space allowing for response to future industry needs, as well as computer labs and faculty/staff offices.

It’s anticipated that training programs will be offered in the center focusing on areas of engineering technology; fiber optic technician/network administration; machine tool/CNC operation; carpentry and construction; commercial HVAC; and industrial maintenance technology.

Classes are expected to begin in the Workforce Innovation and Education Center in the fall of 2023. The project has initial construction funding of $5 million from the state of Missouri. It is anticipated that grant resources and a capital campaign held in cooperation with the MAC Foundation will provide funding for additional building-related and operating expenses.

Gilgour also announced that the MAC campus will be hosting the State of the County Address being held on the morning of Feb. 21, Presidents Day.

"We will have breakfast in the cafeteria and then presentations in the theater," he said. "You have to have a ticket to come to that. You can purchase those tickets through the chambers of commerce. We're looking forward to that.

"We believe we are becoming the permanent host of the 'State of the County' at a centralized location rather than rotating between school districts. They will just keep it here, which is kind of nice. Whenever we have people from the community on campus, it's good."

Gilgour gave the trustees a report on a trip he made to the ACCT Community College National Legislative Summit held Feb. 6-9 in Washington, D.C. Bringing together more than 1,000 community college leaders, the annual summit's purpose is to spotlight the importance of the nation’s community colleges for Congress and the presidential administration.

"We got back from Washington, D.C. yesterday at the ACCT Legislative Summit," Gilgour said. "We were able to sit down with Senator Roy Blunt and talk about Pell Grants. Very exciting news going on really that actually impacts us specifically as far as Missouri community colleges. Short-term Pell Grants were approved in the House of Representatives on Friday — which all of our programs are short-term training programs — that aren't eligible for Pell Grants, so students are paying out of pocket for many of those programs.

"This first step in the House on Friday is a big first step to allowing Pell Grants to be used for those programs, which is going to help our students tremendously. Senator Blunt thinks the Senate is going to pass it as well. It's not quite as much of a slam dunk as it was in the House, but he feels like it can be done. We also met with Jason Smith, our representative for this area, who said the same thing. He actually did vote against the Pell Grant short-term program. It wasn't because he was against that part, it was because of other things added to the bill at the last minute that he could not support. They are both big supporters of Pell Grants and helping our students."

Gilgour mentioned that those attending the summit also heard from First Lady Jill Biden, a person he described as being "a big proponent of community colleges and community college instructors."

He said, "It was a really good trip. We felt like we made a lot of good advocacy work for Missouri community colleges."

New MAC employees recognized during Gilgour's report were Nathan Ellett, welding instructor, Devon Cox, Allied Health advisor and Michelle Hadler, Perryville Outreach Center director.

Finally, Gilgour recognized Cory King, an employee in MAC's marketing department who is a finalist for the National Council for Marketing and Public Relations for his work on the theater department's poster for the musical "Godspell."

"There were 1,700 entries for this and he's a finalist," Gilgour said. "We'll find out in March and we'll let you know. It's a really big deal to have one of our own recognized at that level. Cory does great work for us."

In other action of the trustees, reports from the Classified Staff and Faculty Forum were heard from Logan Shropshire and Jennifer Sikes, respectively; a report on an audit of the school's financial statements by Curt Boyer of Boyer & Associates was unanimously approved; a $500 stipend for school employees announcing early retirement prior to Feb. 1 of each year was unanimously approved; and a bid of $44,694 by Carpet One was unanimously approved for the installation of flooring in the field house weight room, locker room and hallway below.

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-783-9667 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

