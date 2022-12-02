MAC trustees discuss April election

At their November meeting on the Park Hills campus, the Mineral Area College Board of Trustees approved details of the upcoming trustee election that will be held April 4.

“Every two years, we elect two trustees," said Dr. Joe Gilgour, MAC president. “We have six trustees total, and so two of those seats are up in April of ’23. That is Harvey Faircloth and Camille Nations. Harvey has indicated he is not going to run again, but Camille has indicated that she is, but hasn’t filed yet because it doesn’t open until next month.”

Faircloth began his tenure on the board in 2005 and Nations in 2018.

According to Gilgour, filing dates for the trustee election is Dec. 6-27. Candidates must file at the college president’s office.

When voters look over the ballot in April, they will notice that there has been a significant change in the number and makeup of the community college's subdistricts.

Following the completion of the 2020 U.S. Census, MAC was required to develop a redistricting plan for the board of trustees that reflected the change in local school districts' demographics for submission to the Coordinating Board for Higher Education (CBHE).

In a letter written to Kristin Stokely, general counsel for the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development, Gilgour wrote, "Mineral Area College formed a committee of residents of the taxing district to review census data and recommend changes to the subdistricts for the college. The total population of the taxing district is 82,004, an increase of nearly 2,000 residents since the last census. Prior to this review, Mineral Area College's taxing district was divided into five subdistricts with one at-large member.

"The committee met on April 11, 2022, to review census data and determined the best course of action was to adjust the subdistricts from five to two and eliminate the at-large board position. The subdistricts are within 0.2% of the population and are contiguous. By aligning with school districts, the process of elections will be easier for the voter and county officials. Each subdistrict will elect three trustees."

Gilgour recommended to the CBHE that MAC's subdistricts consist of Subdistrict 1: School districts of Farmington R-7 and Fredericktown R-I, with a combined population of 41,103 or 50.1% of the population of the taxing district; and Subdistrict 2:School districts of North St. Francois County R-I, West St. Francois County R-4, Central R-3, and Bismarck R-5, with a combined population of 40,901 or 49.9% of the population of the taxing district.

“The election in April is for Subdistrict 2,” he said. “That is made up of the school districts of North County, West County, Bismarck and Central. So, anyone who pays taxes and lives within any of these school districts is eligible to run for the board in this election, and everyone in those school districts is eligible to vote in this election. We have two subdistricts. Our other is Subdistrict 1, which is the Farmington and Fredericktown school districts. That election will be in 2025.”

Gilgour went over the duties of a person who is elected to serve on the MAC Board of Trustees.

“The board sets policies for the institution,” he said. “It’s very high-level oversight of the college. They set policies and are ultimately responsible for the fiduciary operations of the college. The board has one employee, and that’s the president. Then the president hires everybody else and organizes the institution. It’s a lot of responsibility. They are responsible to the taxpayers of our taxing district to make sure the school’s finances are handled responsibly and that our policies are fair, legal and equable."

Gilgour explained how the two winning candidates are chosen.

"No matter how many candidates sign up to run, every name goes on the ballot in the order they sign up,” he said. “The first two vote-getters of the subdistrict will be the next trustees. If there are only two who run, we won’t have an election. If there are more than two, we will have an election. You don’t need to have the majority of the vote, you just have to be one of the top two candidates.”

In his legislative report to the trustees, Gilgour said, “We are looking forward to a great legislative session. We feel that the governor and legislature have been very supportive of community colleges last year. They have all indicated that they want to continue that support.

“We are looking forward to additional core funding this year and more support for projects like our technical building, which they have been very helpful with, and other projects that happened. The Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development is asking the state for a 7% increase in core funding. It’s a little less than the Missouri Community College Association is asking for, so we will see where that goes. We believe the governor will probably support that. We are very happy about the legislative year. We think it’s going to be good.”