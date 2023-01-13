MAC trustees hear reports, OK retiree stipend

The Mineral Area College Board of Trustees heard updates from the school’s president, Dr. Joe Gilgour, on the start of the new legislative session in Jefferson City and the MAC Foundation, in the absence of Executive Director of Development Kevin Thurman, who is on medical leave.

In his monthly report, Gilgour said, “The legislative session has started in the state of Missouri, and so I always stay a little more time in Jefferson City talking to legislators. We had a great year last year funding-wise, and we are anticipating the same thing this year for community colleges as a whole and for special projects. The governor has informed us that he is recommending a 7% increase in core funding and approval of all of the MoExcels projects.

“One of those MoExcels projects is ours, which is the expansion of auto tech to the auto program at our new building, which will increase our 80,000-square-foot building — once it’s finished — to 100,000 square feet. We’ll start construction of 20,000 more once that budget is approved later this summer, probably. So, everything has a good feel. Nothing is official yet, but the governor basically told us the same thing he did last year, and everything came true. We’re optimistic. We’ve got a lot of support in the state right now — the House, Senate and Governor’s Office. We’re very happy about that.”

Gilgour also provided information about the upcoming MAC Foundation Trivia Contest taking place Jan. 27, in the Bob Sechrest Field House at Mineral Area College. Doors open at 6 p.m., and trivia begins at 7 p.m. Noting that it’s the big event of the year for the foundation, Gilgour said they are hoping for 50 teams, and 20 have signed up so far.

Later in the meeting, Gilgour gave the trustees additional information on the status of upcoming MAC Foundation activities, as well as an update on Thurman.

“The golf tournament date has been set for May 3rd,” he said. “Kevin Thurman leaves on Monday for more treatment back in Texas, so we’re hoping to have Kevin back in February. He’s saying this time they’re making sure they do everything right and that things go according to plan on his surgery and treatment.

The capital campaign is going well, as well. We’ve had $15 million coming into the state that we can contribute to the capital campaign through the new tech building. We have a little over $500,000 in donations and pledges, so that’s really good as well. Our goal is $23 million to get us through completely. We’re just really getting kicked off, and we’ll see where the next steps take us. Things seem to be going all right right now.”

Gilgour presented the Champion of Excellence Award to Lisa Johnson, senior executive administrative assistant, provost, and Erin Seiberlich, executive administrative assistant, provost, for their work in “stepping up” the 2022 Classified Staff Christmas event. Seiberlich was absent and unable to receive the award.

At the top of the meeting, new MAC employees were introduced. They are Joe Parent and Barry O’Neal, general services; Stacey Gillette, social science instructor; Jen Shore, academic advisor, TRIO Talent Search; Misti Conway, Saydee Sidebottom, Ali Ward, Early Learning Academy lead teachers; and Molly Comfort, Maelyn DeClue and Makayla Wilson, Early Learning Academy assistant teachers.

Director Jennifer Sikes updated the trustees on the new MAC Early Learning Academy.

“We’re enrolling right now,” she said. “We’re hoping to start soon. We had a snafu yesterday — our dishwasher blew up during the inspection, so we’re getting that fixed, and they’re coming back. So, we’re hoping to open [Jan.] 24th. We’re not going to open with a full crew. We’re going to happen with about half, so we can get into a routine. We have about 80 people interested for 45 spots, so we’ll see how that goes.”

A TRIO Program update was given by Dan Jaycox, Whitney Wolk Maddux and Rebecca Neighbors. Kathryn Neff went over back-to-school activities, and monthly reports were heard from Lisa Johnson (Classified Staff) and Korey Byers (Faculty Forum).

In new business, the trustees approved a stipend of $500 for employees taking advantage of the school’s Early Retirement Notification Incentive.

Following the meeting, Director of Campus Safety and Training Rich Flotron gave details about a breakin earlier in the week at the school's Workforce Innovation and Education Center, currently under construction.

"Sometime between 4:30 and 5 Monday morning, some person or persons unknown entered the building," he said. "They stole a generator and some tools. They cut off a couple of locks off the lock boxes. It wasn't forced entry because they hadn't been able to lock that building yet. As of now, there are locks on there. There was no damage to the building."

Flotron added that there is video footage of the break in and the investigation is still in process.

The next MAC Board of Trustees meeting will take place Feb. 16 in the VanHerck Boardroom on the Park Hills campus.