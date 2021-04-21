MAC trustees hear update on funding

“I think it's really good for MAC, if it happens,” he said. “It'll serve a population that’s not being served right now and that's what we're all about in our mission statement.”

Dean of Students Julie Sheets updated the board on enrollment numbers, which are up for the summer but down for the fall. For summer, head count is up 1% and credit hours are up 2.5%. So far for fall, head count is down 2.53% and credit hours are down 6.75%.

She also said applications are up 8% from last year.

In new business, the trustees approved revisions to board policies that will allow the general services crew to have an equal amount of holidays and days off as other staff members. Gilgour said they value the crew members, who deserve equal treatment.

“They do a tremendous amount of work,” he added. “And many times they have to work on those actual holidays.

"But this would still allow them to float those holidays other times. So like spring break, they get a ton of stuff done and they like that. But it enables them to get it later. For instance, spring break, they previously had two days for spring break. Now they would get all five of those.”