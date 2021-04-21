MAC trustees hear update on funding

Mineral Area College President Dr. Joe Gilgour delivered hopeful news about the community college’s federal and state funding situation during last week’s Board of Trustees meeting.
Although as far as the state goes, Gilgour said that the community colleges are set to receive an additional $3 million in core funding in the new House of Representatives budget, which is only a small portion of the $30 million they are asking for. This will provide MAC with an extra $20,000.
“It's really not going to make much of a difference,” he explained. “But it's nice to see they're at least thinking about an increase in the core. We're still waiting on the Senate for theirs. And the governor's office will have, obviously, some say in what happens there, too.”
But with federal funding, things look a little more promising. Gilgour said the state will be receiving “a bunch” of one-time funding through the American Rescue Plan.
“That, quite frankly, the state doesn't know what to do with, there's so much money,” he continued. “But it's all one-time. So you can’t add to the core funding for community colleges because it would go away next year.
"It has restrictions on it, just as we've dealt with the CARES Act and other funds. But we've been asked to put in requests for it, so we're going to do that.”
Gilgour said he is hopeful MAC will receive some of this funding to help with some on-going projects. The main state budget will be released on May 7, he said, but the budget including this special funding will not come out until this summer.
During his report, he also updated the trustees on the effort for a 13th community college in Cape Girardeau. The group that is pushing for the college recently met with Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development.
“I was asked to come down and meet with them and discuss options about how MAC could serve that area instead of the tax on that community,” he said. “I think we're making progress. We're still optimistic about working with Southeast Missouri State University for a partnership, where we can all benefit from this proposal and serve the community, which is the most important thing.”
Gilgour also met with industry leaders in Perryville about what they are looking for in a technical college and higher education institute.
“(We) got some really great information and brought back some training ideas for our workforce development person that she’s already working on,” he added. “So I think we can still continue to serve these communities where they don't have to go outside.”
They are still waiting on word from the state and still working on details with SEMO, he said, but he is optimistic about it.
“I think it's really good for MAC, if it happens,” he said. “It'll serve a population that’s not being served right now and that's what we're all about in our mission statement.”
Dean of Students Julie Sheets updated the board on enrollment numbers, which are up for the summer but down for the fall. For summer, head count is up 1% and credit hours are up 2.5%. So far for fall, head count is down 2.53% and credit hours are down 6.75%.
She also said applications are up 8% from last year.
In new business, the trustees approved revisions to board policies that will allow the general services crew to have an equal amount of holidays and days off as other staff members. Gilgour said they value the crew members, who deserve equal treatment.
“They do a tremendous amount of work,” he added. “And many times they have to work on those actual holidays.
"But this would still allow them to float those holidays other times. So like spring break, they get a ton of stuff done and they like that. But it enables them to get it later. For instance, spring break, they previously had two days for spring break. Now they would get all five of those.”
At the beginning of the meeting, Trustee Scott Sikes was sworn in for another term. Both Sikes and Lisa Umfleet ran unopposed for reelection in Subdistricts 1 and 2, respectively. Umfleet wasn’t able to attend the meeting, so she will be sworn in at next month’s meeting.
The board was also reorganized. Sikes was approved to be the board president, Harvey Faircloth the vice president, Umfleet the secretary, Camille Nations the treasurer, and Mit Landrum the treasurer pro-tem.
Outgoing Board President Alan Wells was honored with Trustee Leadership Award for his dedication to MAC.
Gilgour also presented the Champion of Excellence Award to Michele Crocker, the lead representative at the Student Services front desk. On the nomination form, she was called the face of MAC.
“Always a good attitude, always welcoming people,” Gilgour continued. “Never has a bad word to say about anyone. Always positive and build others up around them … Anything I could say, couldn’t really fully describe how much we value Michele Crocker.”
In the work session meeting, the trustees heard an update from Mark Kelchner with Improvement Solutions and Training. He is the former dean of Technical Education at State Fair Community College and is working with MAC to provide recommendations for new technical programs and a building to house them.
The process is the preliminary stages, so no costs were discussed and no decisions approved.
Based on occupational demand, costs, and space, Kelchner suggested MAC focus on the following programs for the initial growth expansion: CAD/manufacturing, construction, HVAC, industrial maintenance, machine tool technology, welding, workforce development, and child development.
He recommended a building with four lab areas, 14 classrooms, a commons area, and an area dedicated to workforce development. Child development would be in a different building.
In other business, the trustees:
- Approved two purchases with CARES Act funding, $139,399.50 for simulation patients for the EMS and paramedic students and $45,000 for a used ambulance for the paramedic program.
- Were introduced to two new employees, Tadao Gibson, a digital media coordinator, and Karly Bess, a records/registration assistant.
- Heard an update from Jeff Williams, who is local Central Methodist University site coordinator. He said they continue to serve about 300 students on the campus at any given time, which has remained consistent over the past five or so years.
- Heard a Phi Kappa Theta update from Chris Visnovske, who said the chapter earned a five-star status and won a couple of awards this year.
- Were given a MAC Foundation update by Director Kevin Thurman. The foundation’s golf tournament is May 5 and 70 teams are scheduled to participate. As of last week’s meeting, there were a couple of morning session times available, as well as hole sponsorships. Trivia Night is scheduled for July 23.
- Approved a contract with the Park Hills Police Department to have an officer working 40 hours on campus.
- Approved the amended course fees for the next fiscal year that included updated fees for several nursing courses.
- Approved a contract with Jenzabar for retention suite and financial aid package software.
