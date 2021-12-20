MAC trustees OK COVID grant spending

The Mineral Area College Board of Trustees approved the spending of $908,714 the school has received as part of the Institutional Resilience and Expanded Postsecondary Opportunity (IREPO) Grant when it met in regular session Thursday morning in the VanHerck Boardroom on the Park Hills campus.

In making the request, Provost Roger McMillian provided the trustees with an overview of what it will provide the school.

“This is a two-year grant that received with no match required from the college as part of the COVID stimulus package,” he said. "Some of the highlights of the project are to temporarily offset some student online assessment and clinical fees by paying for a portion of Allied Health online fees for two years; provide simulation equipment to the Law Enforcement Academy (LEA); provide internet access to students who have no access to broadband or who cannot afford access through the provision of mobile WiFi hotspots for MAC parking lots; and provide faculty with knowledge, technology, and the support they need to develop and build interactive, engaging ADA compliant online curriculum on their own.”

Regarding the aculty, McMillian explained that this would include professional development for online instructional design and the temporary personnel support of a “dedicated instructional designer to assist with implementation of new ideas to convert the bulk of content rapidly.”

It also includes several software components for video editing and closed captioning, easing conversion of Word test documents to online learning platforms, and plagiarism detection subscriptions, along with a temporary IT support person to install and teach faculty how to use the services. Also included would be several Microsoft Surfaces and document cameras for online instruction in faculty offices or from home and pay for some earth science kits to facilitate online labs.

The board of trustees unanimously approved McMillian’s request, giving him the ability to use the entirety of the $908,714 grant without having to come back to the board for approval to purchase individual items from the grant.

Immediately after the vote, Trustee Camille Nations said, “This is exciting.”

McMillian responded to Nations, saying, “It is very exciting to have. I think if you look at the budget that goes along with this, there will be two positions that we will hopefully have to bring to you in January that we will be bringing on board to help us strengthen our online offerings and what we’re doing to improve instruction on this campus.”

Earlier in the meeting, MAC president, Dr. Joe Gilgour, presented an Achievement of Excellence award to Angela Erickson, associate professor and Health Sciences Division chair.

“Angie is — you don’t have time to hear all the things she does for the college,” Gilgour said. “The last couple of years have been really rough, dealing with all this stuff like COVID, vaccinations, and keeping the program running. She just does a tremendous job for us. It is very well deserved.”

Following Dr. Gilgour’s monthly report, Erickson presented a report to the trustees on the LPN and ADN licensure examination results.

The board of trustees received a MAC Foundation update from Kevin Thurman. He told the trustees that a radiothon held last week for the foundation had raised around $4,300 for the Enhancement Grant, which he believes will total more than $50,000 by the end of the year. According to Thurman, the $50,000 will provide $200,000 in purchasing power.

Also announced by Thurman is a new award being presented this year by the foundation — The Eileen Sechrest Contribution to Athletics Award.

“That goes out to people who have contributed to MAC athletics but weren’t necessarily a coach or a player. So, [Eileen Sechrest] is receiving our first award.”

Although the trustees approved a request last month for the replacement of exterior doors on campus, Dr. Gilgour brought the request back for another vote because last month’s quotes were inaccurate. Gilgour assured the trustees that the project is still being paid for by HEERF (Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund) money and that funds were still available. The trustees unanimously approved the project for a total of $221,190.40

Dean of Student Services Julie Sheets asked the trustees to approve the school’s two-year academic calendar.

“The only change that really is different is that we have moved graduation from a Saturday event to a Friday night event, and we’re going to give that a try,” she said.

The trustees unanimously approved the two-year academic calendar.

The board gave retroactive approval of a soccer pitch bid. According to Gilgour, three bids were received. The winning bid was for $899,000, which is also being paid for using HEERF funds.

Following the unanimous vote, Trustee Alan Wells addressed the board, saying, “I’d like to say we have been looking at soccer on campus for a long, long time. We’ve been missing a lot of students going elsewhere. I feel this is a very positive thing for us.”

In other action, the trustees approved a bid from First State Community Bank to be the school bank vendor, with Trustee Stuart “Mit” Landrum abstaining. Also approved were bids for a new tractor and flooring.

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-783-9667 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

