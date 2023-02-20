The Mineral Area College Board of Trustees received an update at its Feb. 16 meeting from Leslie Evans, accreditation and assessment coordinator, regarding a visit made earlier in the week to Central High School, UniTec and Cape Girardeau Outreach Center by a reviewer with the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

HLC is a Chicago-based institutional accreditor of colleges and universities in the United States.

“So, basically, the purpose of these visits is to make sure that we're meeting the needs of the students at these locations and that we are continually planning to do so and continue that level of quality,” she said. “At each location, the reviewer spoke to students, faculty, and administrators. We had really good participation at all of the centers."

Evans shared with the trustees some of the comments made to the reviewer by MAC’s Cape Girardeau instructors and students.

“The instructor said that they really feel like they're part of the MAC campus, which I was just like, ‘Oh, that's awesome.’ That's because they have strong connections to their departments on campus. They talked a lot about how their division chairs and department coordinators reach out to them quite a bit. One adjunct even mentioned that she enjoys getting [MAC President] Dr. Gilgour's emails. She said it made her feel like she was part of the campus, and she just enjoyed that level of transparency because they feel included.

"The students at Cape — after some very awkward silence because those meetings are always kind of awkward — were extremely complimentary about working with MAC. We did have a few students who were attending their second year at that center, and it was their first year with us, and they had nothing but nice things to say about their experience and just how much more streamlined it's been."

Evans explained that because it takes a month or two to receive any official feedback from HLC, she asked the reviewer to give her a quote that she could share with the board of trustees.

“He said that we do a good job supporting our additional locations,” she said. “So — probably not in March, but in April, hopefully — I'll come back to you with our official feedback.”

In his legislative report, Dr. Joe Gilgour informed the trustees that Gov. Mike Parson is recommending a 7% increase in core funding for community colleges and approval of the MoExcel's grant list, on which MAC is included.

“It was a $4.3 million expansion of automotive for automotive technology — our new building, which will start next year,” he said. “The construction will start next year, with the program starting the following year. We’re still on schedule for that. We haven't heard any disagreements in the legislature with the governor's recommendation.

“He's also recommending an additional $2.5 million for the technical building for this coming fiscal year, so if all goes according to his recommendation as it did last year, we feel like that money's pretty certain because, again, most people in the legislature are pretty supportive of these recommendations. The state's revenue is pretty good right now, so it makes it a little easier.”

Gilgour noted MAC is continuing to seek additional core funding from the legislature.

“We're still advocating for more and more of everything really at the state level, and so, the governor's recommendation is in his budget, but the legislature's working on theirs, so we're working with our representatives and senators to make sure that our requests are on the table.”

Gilgour recognized Danielle Basler, executive director of college communications, and her team — Digital Marketer Tadao Gibson and Graphic Designer Cory King— for being named top finalists in a nationwide contest for the capital campaign they came up with for the school’s 100th anniversary.

“Our marketing team — Danielle Basler and her team — were named among the top three finalists of the national award,” he said. “It's the special event or fundraising campaign by the National Council of Marketing and Public Relations. We're the only Missouri finalist.”

Responding to Gilgour’s announcement, Basler said, “It's definitely more than my team. It's all of the centennial events, and so the Centennial Committee gets a lot of that credit as well.”

The winner will be announced March 31 at the NCMPR conference in Orlando, Florida.

Also, during the meeting, Gilgour presented Registrar Connie Holder with the Champion of Excellence Award.

“Just a reminder, these awards are peer-to-peer recognition,” he said in presenting the award. “They're really going above and beyond regular job functions. They could be completing a project or a major accomplishment, whatever it is. So, we had a major injury happen to one of our employees, and so [Holder] stepped up and took on a lot of duties during this time and really helped out in addition to her already really demanding full job.”

Kevin Thurman, executive director of development, announced the annual MAC Foundation Golf Tournament at Crown Pointe Golf Club will have three sessions to choose from this year — Tuesday, May 9 (noon tee time), Wednesday morning, May 10 (7:30 tee time), and Wednesday afternoon (1:30 p.m. tee time). According to Thurman, money raised from the golf tournament “supports quality, affordable education, and strong communities while enjoying a round of golf at the beautiful Crown Pointe Golf Club.”

In other actions by the board of trustees:

• A $20 per credit hour increase in tuition for fiscal year 2024 was approved. Additionally, the campus safety and security fee and tech fee have been combined into one. Students will be charged the combined fee at a rate of $20 per class hour. A full-time student receiving a full Pell grant or full A+ funding will still be covered.

• Reports were heard from Classified Staff and Faculty Forum.

• New Allied Health Administrative Assistant Jessica Harper was welcomed.

• 2023-2024 College Park policies and procedures and rate changes were approved.

• Overload and adjunct recommendation lists were approved.

• Mid-year budget adjustments were approved.

• The purchase of a nine-passenger golf cart was approved.

• The purchase of replacement cooktops and a cooler unit for the cafeteria were approved.

The next meeting of the MAC Board of Trustees is set for 11 a.m., March 9, in the VanHerck Boardroom on the school’s Park Hills campus.