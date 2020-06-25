Bee City USA renews MAC certification

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bee City USA has renewed Mineral Area College’s Bee Campus USA certification for 2020 following a rigorous renewal application process.

This completed the efforts of Dr. Chad Follis, horticulture instructor, to achieve recertification for Mineral Area College’s efforts to enhance pollinator habitat both on- and off-campus.

Habitat loss, pesticide use and climate change have led to declining pollinator populations around the world, according to Follis. Bee Campus USA, an initiative of the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation, brings campus communities together to sustain pollinators by creating and enhancing habitat, reducing pesticide use and spreading awareness. Pollinators-- including bees, butterflies, moths, bats and hummingbirds-- are responsible for the reproduction of 85% of the world’s flowering plants and more than two-thirds of the world’s crop species.

Follis said MAC's campus beehives are vital to teaching agriculture.