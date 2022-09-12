Centennial Celebration ends with a bang

Mineral Area College ended its week-long centennial celebration on Saturday with an almost 30-minute long fireworks show.

As a special treat, the MAC Kicks Band played on the stage, set up in the parking lot, as the fireworks filled the sky with beautiful colors behind them.

The crowd cheered throughout the display as many moments of the show were so grand it felt like a finale that just kept giving.

Prior to the fireworks display, the crowd enjoyed music by GTO and Mountain Mischief. There were also several food trucks serving up yummy treats, and multiple bounce houses on site.

MAC President Dr. Joseph Gilgour said he thought the whole week went really well.

"Everything went pretty much exactly as planned and that never happens," Gilgour said. "It just all went really well this week."

Weather was a concern most of the week, especially Saturday with a 60% chance of rain, which remained in the forecast until late Friday night.

"The weather changed, like, this morning (Saturday)," Gilgour said. "We watched the weather all week and we could not have asked for a better day. It has been perfect here today. It got a little hot actually, which, we didn't expect that."

Gilgour said, honestly, everything was just exactly as they planned it and if he was to change one thing it would have been the gloomy weather forecast prior to the occasion.

"I wish the weather had been a little promising throughout the week," Gilgour said. "A little bit of rain isn't bad and I couldn't control that obviously, but the only thing I would have liked different is if the week forecast could have been better. We worried all week about this event."

The potential forecast of rain did cause the "Motors 4 MAC: Car Show to Benefit MAC Scholarships" to reschedule for Oct. 1.

As for the students' favorite part of the celebration, Gilgour said, they enjoy anything that had free food.

"When I was a college student, any event that had free food or free t-shirts— that was the event to go to and we had plenty of those this week," Gilgour said. "Students showed out this week. They came out and took advantage of those and that was what it was there for, I'd say they appreciated the free stuff."

Gilgour said, regardless of the event, you always hear alumni stories and this week was no exception. He said there have been a lot of alumni sprinkled in the crowds all week long.

"We are a family at MAC and to celebrate the 100th anniversary together it means so much," Gilgour said.