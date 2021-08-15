College's numbers continue to decline

Sheets said they also gained a few credit hours through that event.

Next Thursday, the college will hold a registration event for students who have applied but not completed registration.

“So we're hoping that that is as successful as this last event,” Sheets added. “It would be great. But of course, we take walk-ins at any time. It's not just these events that we're working with students.”

She said they have made a lot of changes the past two years to make enrollment easier for students.

She made a list for the trustees of more than 20 things that have been done to improve the process and break down barriers, including flat-rate down payments of $250 for part-time and $500 for full-time instead of 25% of the tuition, removing orientation holes, and allowing students to charge books to their accounts if their financial aid is not in yet.

“We've looked at absolutely every which way and sideways,” she said. “We have work to do. We always can improve, of course.”

They have also used Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds (HEERF) to add an advisor to help with student services, she added.