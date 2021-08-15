College's numbers continue to decline

Enrollment continues to decline at Mineral Area College.
Dean of Student Services Julie Sheets gave the Board of Trustees an update at Thursday’s meeting.
“I wish I was coming with better news,” she said. “However, enrollment is down. I do have some good news. But enrollment, we are not as happy as we would like to be.”
According to Sheets, the number of students attending summer semester was down 7.6% and credit hours — the classes they're taking — were down 7.9%.
For the fall semester, students are down 5.2% and credit hours are down 8.9%.
Classes start on Aug. 23.
They have yet to receive any high school students for the dual credit program.
“Let's hope that that number is larger than it was last year because it had decreased last year,” Sheets added.
According to the numbers made available at the meeting, the head count for the fall for all campuses is 1,661. But that is without the dual credit students and there were 596 last fall (down from 656 in fall 2019).
In the fall of 2020, the head count was 2,439 with the dual credit students.
On Tuesday, MAC held an open house for students who were already registered, which President Dr. Joe Gilgour said was a tremendous success and saw more than 300 students.
Sheets said they also gained a few credit hours through that event.
Next Thursday, the college will hold a registration event for students who have applied but not completed registration.
“So we're hoping that that is as successful as this last event,” Sheets added. “It would be great. But of course, we take walk-ins at any time. It's not just these events that we're working with students.”
She said they have made a lot of changes the past two years to make enrollment easier for students.
She made a list for the trustees of more than 20 things that have been done to improve the process and break down barriers, including flat-rate down payments of $250 for part-time and $500 for full-time instead of 25% of the tuition, removing orientation holes, and allowing students to charge books to their accounts if their financial aid is not in yet.
“We've looked at absolutely every which way and sideways,” she said. “We have work to do. We always can improve, of course.”
They have also used Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds (HEERF) to add an advisor to help with student services, she added.
The federal government changed its process to help with students who were stuck in the financial aid verification process and it has removed additional hoops that selective-service students and students who had drug offenses had to jump through.
“There are lots of things that are happening and changing that we know are improvements to drop those barriers for students, but we're just not seeing that relate to enrollment at this point in time,” Sheets explained.
In his report, Gilgour said MAC was awarded a $900,000 grant from the federal government to help with WIFI expansion, instructional designing, and the Law Enforcement Academy.
“We're really excited to get that grant and more details to come as we process through that,” he added.
He also told the board they are estimating they will break ground on the welding facility in October.
“We're still bidding out some of that work right now,” he said. “Some stuff has already been thrown out there in the land, some equipment supplies to be built.”
Gilgour also honored Controller Rick Jenkins with the Champion of Excellence Award. Jenkins stepped up to help with payroll after they were down an employee.
“This person has a pretty demanding job as it is, but took on and learned payroll stuff that, gosh, wasn't in the job description coming in,” Gilgour said. “But he did a fantastic job and got us all paid.”
MAC Foundation Director Kevin Thurman gave the board an update on the foundation’s trivia night that happened in late July. He said it was a success with 28 teams and $8,500 raised. The next trivia night will be Jan. 28.
The next event for the foundation is the Athletic Booster Club Golf Tournament on Sept. 10 at St. Francois Country Club in Farmington. The afternoon session is full with 36 teams, but they are still a few slots available in the morning to join the other 22 teams.
In other business, the trustees:
- Approved the project tax rate of 46.08 cents for the fiscal year of 2022.
“The assessed valuations did go up this year, slightly, which means that the tax rate goes down,” Chief Financial Officer Lori Crump said.
- Approved a purchase order of $46,800 to the Missouri Highway Patrol for two vehicles for the Law Enforcement Academy, which will be paid for by HEERF.
- Approved a purchase order of $48,458 for new chairs for the Allied Health wing, which will also be paid for with HEERF.
- Were introduced to new employees, Brenda Vallett, access coordinator; Todd Inserra, Park Hills Police Department officer and campus resource officer; and Crystal Coffman, payroll coordinator.
- Approved the second reading of the board policy regarding disposition of assets. Crump said, at the end of each fiscal year, they would present a report to the board about what equipment has been disposed of that year.
- Approved the second reading of the board policy regarding the holiday schedule, which was updated to include Juneteenth.
- Approved the reemployment of Federal Title III grant employees (Upward Bound, Talent Search, and Excel) for the fiscal year.
- Approved the Memorandum of Understanding with University of Missouri-St. Louis through 2024 for social work programs.
- Approved three purchases/projects with Deferred Maintenance Funds from the state: two trucks for general services, roadway overlay, and sealing and striping of the parking lots.
- Heard an update about NJCAA academic awards from Athletic Director Jim Gerwitz, who said 33 student-athletes have a GPA of 3.6 or higher. Seven teams were nominated for academic team awards for earning above a 3.0: men’s basketball 3.1, volleyball 3.13, baseball 3.17, golf 3.13, men’s soccer 3.26, women’s cross country 3.17, women’s indoor track and field 3.09, and women’s outdoor track and field 3.17.
“If you average all our teams, all of our MAC teams have a GPA of 3.08,” Gerwitz said. “So pretty outstanding.”
Several student-athletes were named to the academic first (4.0), second (3.8 to 3.99) and third (3.6 to 3.79) teams. They are as follows: Men’s basketball, Manu Musemena (third team), Jamir Price (third), and Kevin Stone (second); women’s basketball, Michaela Ayers (first), Quincy Erickson (first), and Kayleigh Winch (second); volleyball, Kaylee Portell (first) and Gracie Sohn (first); baseball, Noah Bodine (first), Pierce Hartman (third), Connor Hicks (first), Nathan Landry (first), Dillon Thomas (third), and Jackson Truesdell (third); softball, Molly Callihan (third); golf, Dylan Wiles (second); men’s soccer, Jacob Chapman (third), Carter Hays (second), Alex Mee (third), Jason Ross (first), Grant Shankle (second), and Juan Pablo Vargas (second); women’s soccer, Mallory Mathes (first), Angelica Ramos (second), Elizabeth Snyder (third); men’s cross country, Alexander Ahrens (third); women’s cross country, Madaline Wiskirchen (second); women’s indoor and outdoor track and field, Jordyn Zoph (third); men’s indoor and outdoor track and field, Alexander Ahrens (third) and Jared Kenick (second).
