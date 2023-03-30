The Grand Ole Opry and Ryman Auditorium might showcase country music talent in Nashville, but the Farmington Centene Center will present its own lineup of incredibly talented performers on Saturday.

The 11th installment of the very successful “History of Country Music” show takes place twice on Saturday at 2 p.m. and at 7 p.m. All seats are reserved. Tickets are $12 and can be bought at the Farmington Civic Center or at the door on the day of the performance. Call 573-756-0900 for information.

“History of Country Music” will showcase singers and musicians — all with local ties — who will perform 30, No. 1 songs, one country hit from each year of the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s. The pieces will be authentically recreated live on stage with media screens to enhance the performance.

The annual “History of Country Music” show started in 2011. Since then, only two years of shows have been missed, both due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Studio Music class at Mineral Area College is taught by Dr. Kevin White, who said the show is an outgrowth of that class. “Studio Music was about creating a different musical production of some type each semester that crossed over different fine arts as much as possible,” he said.

In 2011, the idea was to tell the entire history of country music live with representative songs from each era. They began with the Carter Family in 1927 and ran through Western Swing, Honky Tonk, the Grand Ole Opry era, Countrypolitan, the Bakersfield Sound, country rock, and the '80s, '90s and 2000s. That first production was enormous, engaging about 90 people. The college’s art department created giant paintings of different country stars for stage backdrops. “We did the first show at the Centene Center,” said White, “and it was a big success.”

Even though the class completed the show, the City of Farmington and the Centene Center wanted to bring it back each year like the annual "Baby Boomers" concert series. White agreed to continue producing the show, but the number of performers was downsized to about 25.

The biggest difference between the “History of Country Music” show and "Baby Boomers" is that the same band plays for all the songs rather than switching out different musicians on each song.

“This year will be more of a throwback, as we have a different featured vocalist or vocalists for each of their 30, No. 1 songs,” he said.

The band can cover all styles from all eras with instrumentalists who play electric guitar, acoustic guitar, pedal steel guitar, fiddle, mandolin, banjo, dobro, piano, electric piano, organ, electric bass, string bass, drums, percussion, and horns when needed.

The 2023 show begins a new era for the annual show.

“It has been a while since selling out because of COVID precautions and being scheduled onto the opening day of deer season,” said White. “We are starting a new era of the ‘History of Country Music’ by moving the show to the late-March or early-April time to find an unobtrusive weekend.”

White estimates the show will be two hours with a 15-minute intermission. The show spans three complete decades, every year from 1950 to 1979. The 30 No. 1 songs were established by the Billboard Country Music charts. "The country music charts begin in 1944, while the pop charts didn’t start until late 1955,” White said.

White has incorporated many themes in past country shows.

“We thought, since this is sort of a fresh start for the ‘History of Country Music,’ returning from being out for a couple of years and moving the show to April instead of November, that we needed to go traditional,” he said. “Not old-traditional, but the era that seems to be the golden era of country music is found in the 1950s, the 1960s and the 1970s. If you are a country music fan, then you have to be there to hear this great music live.”

White said this show has such a variety of voices and country musical styles over those three decades that he thinks it will be the best “history” show yet.

White won’t disclose any of the 30 song titles, but disclosed the songs will not be performed in chronological order. He was interested in distancing musical styles away from each other.

“As I did research for the show, I found out something very interesting. Unlike the pop charts where the artists and bands continue to change week after week, in country music of this era, the stars become established and keep showing up over and over at the top of the charts with new No. 1 songs year after year. They have much more staying power than their pop counterparts,” he said.

White shared half of the great artists whose hits will be represented at Saturday’s concerts: Lynn Anderson, Glen Campbell, Johnny Cash, Patsy Cline, John Denver, Tennessee Ernie Ford, Ferlin Husky, Loretta Lynn, Ronnie Milsap, Buck Owens, Charley Pride, Jerry Reed, Kenny Rogers, Linda Ronstadt and Hank Snow.

To select the songs for the 2023 show, White reviewed each year’s charts and listed all of the No. 1 songs for each. He converted it into a PDF booklet and sent it to all of the featured vocalists. They had one month to choose 10 songs which they could and would sing as their feature song for the show.

Once White received all of the votes, he kept all that were picked and deleted the rest. He worked until each vocalist had a feature and each year was covered. “It sounds easier than it was, but I am very satisfied with the results and it is going to be a heck of a show and a great representation of country music history,” he said.

The vocalists and instrumentalists piece the show together in one rehearsal. This year’s vocalists and instrumentalists include Scottye Adkins, vocals; Ron Allen, vocals; Keith Barton, pedal steel guitar; Eric Bennett, electric guitar and vocals; Stormy Bennett, vocals; Alan Berry, vocals; Doug Berry, vocals and emcee; Marilyn Berry, vocals; Steve Berry, vocals; Dave Black, vocals and piano; Lisa Brown, vocals; Sarah Duckett, vocals; Colleen Gallagher, vocals; Barry Helm, vocals; Phil Hoffman, bass; Lindy LaChance, drums; Richard Lindsey, vocals; Kelly Littrell, vocals; Colleen Mitchell, vocals; Alayna Grace Momot, vocals; Camille Nations, vocals; Andy Novara, all string instruments; Chelley Odle, vocals; Cory Thomure, vocals; Heather Thomure, vocals; Beth Tripp, vocals; Mark Vaccaro, fiddle and vocals; Marian Walton, vocals; Kevin White, director and keyboards; Rheannon White, woodwinds and vocals; and Kathy Wigger, vocals.

Regardless of the countless hours White puts in to prepare for this show, he said it brings him a great deal of satisfaction.

“God has given me the ability and ear to transcribe music pretty accurately, so I do receive the satisfaction of working those puzzles out, notating it, giving it to the talented musicians and letting them run with it,” he said.

He said he sometimes wonders why he does because he has so many other things he could be working on. “But it always comes back to our great audience and our connection with our community,” said White. “Their appreciation of all of these shows always makes me sign up for another go-around the next year.”